Mark Weir exclusive: Carluke Rovers boss keen to avenge 8-0 battering against Greenock this Saturday

Mark Weir (left) and assistant Kenny Neill hope to exorcise the demons of an 8-0 loss this weekend (Pic by Kevin Ramage)

At the time, Weir branded that Conference B John Cumming Stadium defeat on August 28 “embarrassing”, adding: “It is the worst performance I’ve ever seen from a Carluke Rovers team.

"I will give it a couple of weeks and if things don’t change I will walk. I’d rather get a season ticket at Fir Park."

But Weir remains in charge 10 weeks later and is optimistic about Rovers’ chances this time.

"It’s a great chance to close in on the teams above us with a win,” Weir told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

"Obviously going by our previous result against them, the guys should be up for it.

"We will have a totally different, changed team from the one that played them last time, and hopefully come away from there with a victory.

"I would like to think we have added motivation to get a positive result.

"We are more than capable of beating anybody on our day if they put their mind to it.”

Weir revealed that he hopes to field two trialists – a striker and a winger – against Greenock to boost an injury ravaged squad which is continuing to rely on the inclusion of kids from the under-20s side.

"I am still struggling with injuries,” he added. "So I will still be looking for the under-20s to be playing part of the game on Saturday again.

"They’ve come in and they’ve done really well but at the same time I really need to be looking to bolster my squad.”

Meanwhile, nine-man Lesmahagow Juniors went down to a heavy 6-0 loss at Maybole Juniors in last Saturday’s Conference A encounter. But the scheduled home league games for Forth Wanderers (Conference A) and Lanark United (Conference C), against Glasgow Perthshire and Kilsyth Rangers respectively, were postponed.