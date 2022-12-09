The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and headlines on Friday.

Celtic and Rangers are being linked with a host of players as is often the case heading into every transfer window.

Both sides are in action this weekend in friendly encounters against European opposition, with the Hoops taking on Ligue 1 side Rennes in Faro and the Light Blues entertain Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox.

Advertisement

Here are the latest headlines involving the two Glasgow clubs today...

Midfielder to be ‘offered’ Celtic exit chance

Celtic are ready to part way with midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi with clubs in the J-League reportedly interested in singing him.

Yosuke Ideguchi has yet to make an impact at Celtic since joining. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 26-year-old has made just one appearance for the club this season - in the 2-1 defeat to Sydney FC in Australia last month - and he will now be offered the chance to complete a move back to Japan next month.

Ideguchi arrived at Parkhead from Gamba Osaka last January alongside compatriots Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate, but various injuries and a lack of game time has hampered his first-team chances, with competition for places fierce in the midfield engine room.

According to the Scottish Sun, Osaka would be open to him returning for a third spell and Nagoya Grampus are also monitoring the player’s situation. They could submit an official bid when the transfer window opens.

Ideguchi dropped out of manager Ange Postecoglou’s matchday squad before the World Cup break as he slipped down the pecking order and both parties are expected to weigh up his future in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Hoops ‘target’ Tunisia World Cup star

Aissa Laidouni has emerged as the latest World Cup star to be linked with a move to the Scottish Premiership leaders.

Advertisement

Foot Mercato claim the Tunisia international midfielder, who has been described by French media as a “revalation” in Qatar despite his country’s group stage exit, is being assessed by Celtic and Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg.

Laidouni currently plies his trade in Hungary with champions Ferencvaros and was part of the squad that knocked the Hoops out of the Champions League in 2020.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old could become available in January for a reported fee of around €4million (£3.5m) and Celtic are believed to have shown a strong interest in the all-action midfielder who has been capped 27 times by Tunisia since making his debut last year.

Laidouni - previously of Voluntari in Romania’s top-flight - came through the youth ranks at Angers in France and spent time out on loan at Les Herbiers and Chambly in the third tier. He has made 54 appearances and scored six goals across the last two seasons.

French club ‘prepared’ to make Kamara bid

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ligue 1 outfit Nantes are leading the race for midfielder Glen Kamara’s signature in January, according to reports.

The French strugglers are preparing to table a £6million offer for the 27-year-old international, who was recently named as Finland’s Player of the Year.

Kamara was a key member of Steven Gerrard’s side in Govan but had fallen down the pecking order under former boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst this season, despite impressing during the club’s run to the Europa League final last term.

He was replaced at half-time against St Mirren prior to the Scottish Premiership shutdown last month and was said to have been involved in a furious altercation with the Dutchman.

Advertisement

GlasgowWorld previously reported that Nice were close to finalising a deal in the summer for Kamara, while Serie A side Salernitana have also expressed their interest. It is now thought that Kamara is Nantes’ number one target with Foot365 reporter Ignazio Genuardi stating the club will cough up to £6m to sign him.

Gers make ‘no contact’ for Porteous

Advertisement

Rangers have been heavily linked with a January move for Hibs central defender Ryan Porteous - but it’s unlikely he will complete a cut-price transfer to Ibrox.

Hibs' Ryan Porteous has been surprisingly linked with Rangers. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Advertisement

The 23-year-old is currently in the final six months of his deal at Easter Road and has already confirmed he will NOT be signing a new contract following months of talks with the capital club.

Hibs are expected to cash in on the Scotland cap next month but the Daily Record claim any transfer fee would be weighed up against the player’s value in helping the team push for European football.

Rangers have faced a defensive injury crisis so far this season with John Souttar, Connor Goldson and Filip Helander all facing extended spells on the sidelines. However, no contact has been made by Rangers regarding Porteous, but it is noted that the Leith side “expect approaches for the centre half soon.”