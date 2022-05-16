Milton Rovers 2008s win Futsal tournament with victory at Strathaven

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milton Rovers 2008 boys with Futsal Cup trophy in Strathaven

This fine result meant that Milton had won all six of their games in the tournament, which has taken place over the past few months.

The last game was closer than the scoreline suggested as it was only 3-0 for Milton with 10 minutes to go, but the boys added seven more goals with only one in reply as they continued to play some superb Futsal.

The same Milton team also travelled to Alton Towers for a football festival and once again played some great football, also showing great sportsmanship and team ethic throughout.