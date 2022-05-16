Milton Rovers 2008s win Futsal tournament with victory at Strathaven

Carluke side Milton Rovers 2008s recently clinched victory in the Futsal Cup with a 10-1 win in Strathaven.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 16th May 2022, 3:58 pm

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Milton Rovers 2008 boys with Futsal Cup trophy in Strathaven

This fine result meant that Milton had won all six of their games in the tournament, which has taken place over the past few months.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The last game was closer than the scoreline suggested as it was only 3-0 for Milton with 10 minutes to go, but the boys added seven more goals with only one in reply as they continued to play some superb Futsal.

The same Milton team also travelled to Alton Towers for a football festival and once again played some great football, also showing great sportsmanship and team ethic throughout.

Milton Rovers’ new girls team was being launched after we went to press.

Milton RoversAlton Towers