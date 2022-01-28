Motherwell 0-0 Hibs: 'Well boss Graham Alexander frustrated by Liam Donnelly red card

Graham Alexander was sent to stand for his reaction to Liam Donnelly red card (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

Donnelly was shown a second yellow card on 73 minutes after a tackle on Hibs substitute Drey Wright, with Alexander saying that the call was “harsh”.

The Fir Park gaffer was also flashed a red card by Dallas for taking his protestations too far and said he was not given an explanation as to why he was banished to the stand.

“They are there to make decisions,” Alexander said of the referee.

“I thought the second one was harsh. Liam has probably made two fouls all game.

"I saw their centre-halves making foul after foul in the first half and just a warning. That was where my frustration was.”

When asked if Dallas spoke to him, Alexander continued: “No. Like I say, I was frustrated because I thought Liam was harshly dealt with on the second yellow card.

“After having a really clean game, to get a player sent off for that in game between two teams who had both competed really well… I didn’t see any maliciousness all game.

“I think it’s a harsh decision and I made my view point. But obviously I’m not allowed to.”

Alexander was, however, pleased with the way Motherwell competed with Hibs, the draw keeping them two points clear of the capital club in fourth place in the cinch Premiership.

"We held out with ten men but it wasn’t holding out before that,” continued Alexander. “We were the team who had the chances, made their keeper make senses.

"I don’t think we conceded a shot on target so I thought we played really well.

“When it goes to 10 men, it’s tough but even then we threatened to score the winner a couple of times.

"I’m really proud of my players tonight. I thought they were excellent against a very good team. A point was the least we deserved.”