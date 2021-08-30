Motherwell 1-0 Dundee: New signings gelling at Motherwell but it's familiar face Tony Watt who nets winner

'Well boss Graham Alexander barks orders at his troops

At the age of 27 and with seven previous clubs behind him (and a further four including loans) Tony Watt seems to at last have found a settled base in Lanarkshire and it was he who back headed a fantastic 34th minute goal from Jake Carroll’s long free-kick which earned a hard fought 1-0 home success over Dundee on Saturday.

It could be argued the Steelmen rode their luck a bit to win as Dundee came agonisingly close to scoring early on as Paul McMullan’s curling long ranger came back off the crossbar.

Although Watt’s headed winner came against the run of play, the Dark Blues didn’t create many chances of their own to trouble home goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

Watt parties with Woolery and Carroll

’Well managed to hold on in the final stages despite referee Willie Collum issuing a straight red card to left back Carroll following a challenge on Max Anderson with 11 minutes left.

Dundee, who had lost talisman Charlie Adam to injury after half an hour, couldn’t scores and James McPake’s side are 10th in the table, five places below Graham Alexander’s Motherwell.

Watt’s rich vein of form – he has scored three league goals this season – has goalie Kelly believing that his team-mate could soon be joining him in future Scotland international squads.

Kelly said: “Tony’s in great form at the moment.

Tony Watt has netted three league goals already this season (Pics by Ian McFadyen)

"He’s an unbelievable player.

"He’s been used in a more central area – playing between the goalposts – and we’re seeing the rewards.

“A Scotland recall is a definite possibility.

"Put it this way, I wouldn’t want to play against him.

Bevis Mugabi leaps high for header

"The Scotland manager is fair and squads are always picked on merit, so if Tony continues to do well and score goals I think he’ll call him up.

"Motherwell have produced a few players for the squad in recent years, with Stephen O’Donnell, Declan Gallagher and now me so this is a great platform.”

Watt's winner beats Dundee keeper Legzdins

Justin Amaluzor in full flight

Jake Carroll is red carded