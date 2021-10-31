Motherwell 1-6 Rangers: Hallowe’en horror as Steelmen sunk by Rangers

Graham Alexander's Motherwell side had a bad day against Rangers on Sunday (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

The Steelmen battled well in the opening stages and went in front after 13 minutes when centre back Bevis Mugabi – who had a fine match – scored superbly from a tight angle following a corner.

But, with ’Well repelling Gers for most of the rest of the opening 45 minutes, the roof then came in on the Steelmen when they conceded two quick goals at the end of the half.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tavernier volleyed in brilliantly from a long cross to the back post on 43 minutes, before Fashion Sakala scored the first goal of his hat-trick with a great header one minute into overtime in the first period.

Into the second half and Sakala netted again with a shot deflected past home keeper Liam Kelly on 63 minutes, before the match was effectively ended as a contest when home skipper Stephen O’Donnell was sent off by referee Nick Walsh after getting a second yellow card for an ill advised late lunge.

It was cruise control for Rangers after that, with Glen Kamara scoring with a long range shot, Sakala tapping in his hat-trick and substitute Kemar Roofe netting from close range late on.

It doesn’t seem that long ago since Motherwell were on Rangers’ coat tails at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, after battling to a fine 1-1 draw against the Govan side at Ibrox on September 19.

But, although the Fir Parkers then recorded a 2-1 home success against Ross County the following week, they have now lost four of the five league games since.

The ultra competitive nature of the top flight this season is illustrated by the fact that each of the five defeats has been against quality outfits – Hearts, Celtic, Dundee United and then Rangers – and it doesn’t get any easier for the Steelmen in their next fixture.