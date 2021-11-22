Motherwell 2-0 Hearts: Shields and Lamie goals earn impressive Steelmen victory

'Well striker Tony Watt sprinting clear

A 6-1 home Hallowe’en mauling by Rangers – having led 1-0 after 42 minutes – had many ’Well fans taking to social media to vent their fury, with manager Graham Alexander getting it in the neck from many punters disgruntled with his tactics and style of play.

Fast forward three weeks and those same critics must surely be eating their words with the Steelmen having followed up the 2-0 win over a rejuvinated Aberdeen at Pittodrie with Saturday’s home success over Hearts by the same scoreline, featuring a fast paced, direct and ruthless display in which every single player shone.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From being worried about being dragged into a relegation scrap after the Rangers debacle, ’Well now have a five-point cushion in fifth place and only trail third placed Hearts by three points after 14 league games.

Connor Shields shoots Motherwell ahead against Hearts (Pics by Ian McFadyen)

The home side comfortably put the Jambos in their place, having lost 2-0 to the same opposition in Edinburgh on October 2.

The Steelmen were impressive from the off at a raucous Fir Park, with a fine atmosphere boosted by 3200 travelling fans.

Kaiyne Woolery shot wde with his right foot early on, before the hosts deservedly hit the front when Connor Shields shot past Craig Gordon after Sean Goss had half connected following Woolery’s delivery from the right.

Barry Maguire stung Gordon’s hands from distance before a rare Hearts attack then saw home defender Ricki Lamie make a great last ditch tackle on Josh Ginnelly.

Woolery, Shields and Goss celebrate opener

Into the second half and home keeper Liam Kelly saved a Ben Woodburn shot from distance.

At the other end came a key few seconds as the visitors’ Taylor Moore was sent off after getting a second yellow card for a bodycheck on Shields.

From the resultant free-kick by Goss, Lamie headed in at the back post to put ’Well two up.

After Gordon made an incredible double save from Woolery’s header and Shields’ follow up shot, the final chance saw Kelly block Liam Boyce’s shot.

Bevis Mugabi tries to win aerial battle

Motherwell (4-3-3): Kelly; Mugabi, Solholm, Lamie, McGinley; Slattery, Maguire, Goss (Grimshaw 90); Woolery (O’Donnell 80), Shields (Amaluzor 87), Watt.

Hearts (3-4-3): Gordon; Moore, Souttar, Kingsley; M Smith, Devlin, Baningime (McEneff 71), Cochrane; McKay, Ginnelly (Gnanduillet 66), Woodburn (Boyce 59).

Referee: Willie Collum

Attendance: 7,908

Lamie is mobbed after his clinching goal

Shields broke his scoring duck for 'Well in impressive display