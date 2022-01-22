Motherwell 2-1 Morton (AET): Liam Donnelly goal in final minute of extra time puts Steelmen through in Scottish Cup

Graham Alexander's Motherwell team beat Morton after extra time (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

It had looked desperate for the hosts earlier on as they were frustrated by Dougie Imrie’s Championship side during a goalless 90 minutes of normal time before going behind to a Robbie Muirhead goal in extra time.

But Kevin van Veen levelled from the penalty spot before Donnelly’s clincher.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the Steelmen dominated the first half earlier, Sondre Solholm Johansen had a header saved, Sean Goss had a shot blocked, Barry Maguire had a long range effort saved and Shields shot wide with his right foot.

Goss then sent an effort wide with his left foot as the homesters’ pressure continued, with Nathan McGinley next to have a goal attempt thwarted.

That man Goss had an effort stopped by Hamilton as the one way traffic continued.

But Morton almost stunned the hosts with their first goal attempt a minute into first half stoppage time, when a long throw-in reached Gavin Reilly who shot straight at Liam Kelly.

’Well boss Graham Alexander then threw on van Veen for Kaiyne Woolery and the Dutch forward had a shot saved before shooting too high with his left foot.

Lewis Strapp shot too high for ’Ton before Donnelly did likewise for ’Well at the other end.

Chigozie Ugwu sent an effort off target for Morton but the Steelmen continued to be the superior side and Roberts shot over before van Veen and Donnelly were both denied by Hamilton.

Ross Tierney – making his ’Well debut after coming on as a substitute for Shields – shot over in the first action of extra time.

The Greenock men then stunned Fir Park just before half-time in extra time when Muirhead curled a fine effort into the corner.

But ’Well then won a penalty for a push by Michael Ledger on Tierney on 111 minutes and van Veen converted.