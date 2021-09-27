Motherwell 2-1 Ross County: Tigerish Tony earns late win as Steelmen go six league games unbeaten

Kevin van Veen tries to make inroads towards County goal

The latest cause for celebration for those of a claret and amber persuasion came on Saturday, when the ’Well saw off Ross County 2-1 with a gritty performance which featured an excellent goal in each half.

’Well came out of the starting blocks fast, with Liam Grimshaw almost breaking the deadlock with an early header.

But it was 1-0 Motherwell after just two minutes when the ball broke to Callum Slattery 25 yards out and he shot the Steelmen in front in fantastic style.

Winger Kaiyne Woolery in action for Motherwell

Kaiyne Woolery than had a drive blocked before Tony Watt’s dipping shot flew just over.

County grabbed a stranglehold though and home keeper Liam Kelly was called into action to make saves on three occasions.

Finnish defender Juhani Ojala had a header saved for the hosts but County struck an equaliser on 39 minutes when Regan Charles-Cook cut in from the left side of the box and sent in a shot which hit the net at the far post.

Whatever ’Well gaffer Graham Alexander said at half-time had the desired effect as the Steelmen looked better in the early stages of the second half.

Tony Watt celebrates with the fans after scoring the winner against Ross County (Pics by Ian McFadyen)

Watt’s impressive header clipped the bar as goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer got a touch.

But the Highlanders came storming back and again dominated territory as they rained in shots on Kelly’s goal.

’Well showed their determination by pushing hard to regain the lead and they got their rewards with 10 minutes remaining.

A ball in behind found the lively Watt. Although his first touch took him wide, he steadied himself before firing low and hard under the goalkeeper and into the net to send the Fir Park crowd into raptures.

Players from both sides clash as Slattery lies on the deck

This latest success moves Motherwell onto 14 points from seven league games this season, setting up a mouthwatering clash at third placed Hearts – just one point ahead of them in the standings – at Tynecastle this Saturday.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander roars on his troops

Ashley Maynard Brewer is beaten by Slattery opener

Man of the match Watt in full flow