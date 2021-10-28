Motherwell boss Graham Alexander blasts referee Bobby Madden's decision to award St Mirren a penalty

Graham Alexander was furious with Bobby Madden's controversial penalty call in St Mirren game

Tony Watt scored a quickfire second-half brace to put ’Well in control but Eamon Brophy scored two goals of his own to earn his side a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Brophy pulled a goal back in the 74th minute before he won and then scored a spot-kick at the second attempt following a retake.

But Alexander was furious with the decision to award a penalty following a challenge from Sondre Solholm Johansen.

Alexander said: "I genuinely don't know what to say about the penalty decision because I want to do my job and I want to be honest, but I also want to work next week with my team so I can't say exactly how I feel as we are powerless.

"I think it was blatant for everyone to see and we've been punished tonight.

"Penalty decisions like that don't even come around every year never mind every week and I can't explain these decisions.

"Unfortunately, we can't control these decisions, so we will focus on our efforts and what we can do better."

Alexander did admit his side had been fortunate to find themselves 2-0 up early in the second-half.

After the sodden Fir Park pitch passed a 6.30pm pitch inspection, the Buddies bossed the opening 45 minutes.