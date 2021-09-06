Motherwell FC announce record season ticket sales of over 5200

Bevis Mugabi celebrates scoring at Fir Park in front of 'Well fans (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

Over 5200 Fir Park briefs have been shifted for this season, far exceeding the previous highest total.

A club statement read: “Despite all the challenges of the pandemic and the ongoing difficulties, our supporter base has continued to grow and thrive as we return fans to Fir Park.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our season ticket total sits currently at 5,226, far exceeding our record number and with a further increase anticipated before our next home match with Aberdeen.

“A total of 4,784 supporters purchased season tickets for the 2021/22 campaign, surpassing the previous record sales total of 4,488.

“Of that number, 3,732 fans carried their tickets over from 2020/21, with 1,052 others purchasing new.

“Our Well In scheme has further boosted that number, with our staff continuing to process applications with a view to reaching a total of 1,000 distributed free season tickets before our next home match with Aberdeen.”

The game against the Dons this Saturday, KO 3pm, will see fifth placed Motherwell go for a third straight league win as they take on their fourth placed opponents.

They will go into the game boosted by the fact that striker Jordan Roberts – a success last season when he joined on loan from Hearts – has come in on loan again until January.