Motherwell FC boss Graham Alexander calls for consistency from players after away win at Livingston

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander, left, with assistant boss Chris Lucketti (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

After Alan Forrest had given Livi a first half lead on Saturday against the run of play, the Steelmen hit back to deservedly secure their first league victory of the season with a Tony Watt header and Liam Grimshaw’s late winner from close range after Watt’s shot had been parried.

"The players deserve it,” said gaffer Alexander. “We do feel we let ourselves down in the second half last week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I said at half-time, this won't be the first and last time we’re in this position, so we have to go out and show what we’re about when we get in these positions when we are behind or where we have a challenge.

“I thought we came out the traps, put pressure on Livingston and deservedly got back in the game and then went on to win it which we’re all very pleased about.

"We’ve proved to ourselves that we can win games, difficult games. We have to prove to everybody else we can do that consistently.”

Grimshaw was an unlikely hero when popping up for the winner, as he netted his first professional goal in over 120 appearances, having coming back after contracting Glandular fever in January.

Alexander praised the 26-year-old former Manchester United youth by telling MFC: “We’ve seen the challenge Grimmy has faced over the last seven or eight months.

"It’s been really tough for him, really frustrating for him.

"And to have him back on the training pitch and around the ground is brilliant. He’s such a great character to have in your squad and we just felt it would be a game for him today in that midfield.

"I didn’t expect him to pop up with a winner but it’s a great finish from three inches out so we’ll take it.

"It’s a great run (by Grimshaw into the box).

"If you don’t commit to those runs and don’t get in the area you don’t get the luck.