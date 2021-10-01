Motherwell FC boss Graham Alexander outlines his delight at scooping Scottish Premiership Glen’s Manager of the Month award

Graham Alexander with his Manager of the Month prize

Alexander said: “I am delighted to accept this award on behalf of every person that has contributed to our results over the past month. They have all helped the team to win the points that they have.”

The Steelmen returned from the first international break of the 2021/22 season in fantastic form, beating Aberdeen 2-0 at Fir Park. An away trip to Ibrox to take on Rangers didn’t appear to faze Graham Alexander’s side, who held the defending champions to a 1-1 draw. The club finished September undefeated following a 2-1 victory over Ross County last weekend.

Motherwell are currently sitting in fourth place in the Scottish Premiership, with only two points separating them from league leaders Rangers.