Motherwell FC boss Graham Alexander outlines his delight at scooping Scottish Premiership Glen’s Manager of the Month award

Alexander said: “I am delighted to accept this award on behalf of every person that has contributed to our results over the past month. They have all helped the team to win the points that they have.”
The Steelmen returned from the first international break of the 2021/22 season in fantastic form, beating Aberdeen 2-0 at Fir Park. An away trip to Ibrox to take on Rangers didn’t appear to faze Graham Alexander’s side, who held the defending champions to a 1-1 draw. The club finished September undefeated following a 2-1 victory over Ross County last weekend.
Motherwell are currently sitting in fourth place in the Scottish Premiership, with only two points separating them from league leaders Rangers.
Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “Motherwell are enjoying a brilliant start to their season. After leading his side through September undefeated, which included a tough away game against the defending champions, Graham Alexander fully deserves his Glen’s Manager of the Month award. Congratulations to him, his players and his staff.”