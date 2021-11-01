Motherwell FC boss Graham Alexander vows that his side won't dwell on 6-1 Rangers hammering

Graham Alexander surveys the wreckage of Sunday's defeat (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

Although Bevis Mugabi put ’Well ahead early on, the Steelmen – who later had skipper Stephen O’Donnell sent off for a second booking – collapsed to a heavy defeat as Rangers won with strikes by James Tavernier, Fashion Sakala (3), Glen Kamara and Kemar Roofe.

“Sulking’s not something I do or my team does, I don’t believe in it,” Alexander said.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It doesn’t take you forward and we have to go forward. We have to learn from this and learn from moments in games where you see them out and keep your composure and discipline.

“There are things to take from this but also things that we know don’t usually happen.

“It’s a rare one, we have to make sure it’s rare.

“We have a lot of good players and have done some real good things this season.

“Up until yesterday we were in the top six. So we have to understand that we have done good things and we’re not going to let this be a cloud over our heads for the rest of the season.”

Motherwell haven’t won in their last five league games – ironically that dismal run has come in the wake of Alexander being crowned Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month for September.