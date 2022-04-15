Motherwell FC named top family friendly club

Chief executive Alan Burrows is doing a fine job at the helm of Motherwell FC (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

The Steelmen won in a public vote where supporters from across Scotland were able to have their say.

The club becomes the fifth different winner of this award as they take the accolade from Livingston who won last time out.Motherwell drew attention from across the country during the summer of 2021 when supporter donations of £60,000 were matched by the club in order to provide low-income families with free season tickets.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This initiative was no doubt in the minds of Scottish supporters as they voted in this year’s awards.SFSA Project Manager, Paddy Hainey said: “We know from previous research that family plays more of a crucial role in determining what football team a child will go on to support, if any, than any other factor.

"Therefore, ensuring that all of our stadiums are family friendly is crucial in order to securing the next generation of Scottish football supporters.

"This is something that Motherwell take very seriously, and their efforts have been, quite rightly, recognised by Scottish football supporters.”