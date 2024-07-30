The striker has signed for Motherwell | SNS Group

Motherwell have made another transfer move

Apostolos Stamatelopoulos is setting his sights on an instant Motherwell impact after sealing his move to Fir Park.

The Australian international has signed a three-year deal with the Premiership side after time in the A-League with Newcastle Jets. He was in attendance during Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup clash with Partick Thistle, and his move is subject to international clearance and work permit formalities.

Stamatelopoulos scored 17 times for Newcastle Jets last season and Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell says he has a quality striker on his hands, after Theo Bair left for Auxerre earlier this month. Kettlewell said: “We’ve been looking to bring someone in who is a goalscorer.

“Apostolos has qualities that we’re looking to add to the squad. Last season, he performed exceptionally. In the team of the season, the All Stars game and earning his first international cap is all things he got because of his performances. It’s a good bit of business for the club.”

The forward - who became a dad last week - can’t wait to get going in claret and amber as he delivered his first words since joining the club. He said: “It’s great to finally say I’m a Motherwell player.

“I was at the game on Sunday and got a real feel for the place. Seeing all the fans together and the boys playing, I just wanted to get out there. It’s been a long journey to get here but I can now focus on making an impact. I’m here to score goals, that’s my job. I will do my best to fulfil that.