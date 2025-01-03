Blackburn Rovers loanee buzzing with Motherwell return after 'quite bad' injury + the pop that caused concern
Jack Vale is keen to get back to full match sharpness ASAP at Motherwell after returning to the club from Blackburn Rovers.
The striker signed a second loan deal at Fir Park in the summer transfer window but he’s been missing since September after feeling a pop in his Achilles area. He has been training with parent club over the last couple of weeks and came off the bench in Motherwell’s 1-0 loss against Hearts on Thursday.
He’ll have a chance to build fitness in a bounce game on Friday before another Premiership tussle rolls around on Sunday versus Aberdeen. Vale said to the Motherwell Times: “It's been a long time for me, about 13 weeks injured. Buzzing to be back in the squad, obviously disappointed with the result.
“I think as a team we've just got to bounce back against Aberdeen now. I just felt my soleus and my Achilles and then it just popped in training. You've got to be careful with the Achilles but luckily it weren't the worst. I did my rehab as best as I can so I'm just glad to be back now.
“And I hope just to stay fit for the rest of the season. I expected 10-12 weeks but I think it went over to 13 weeks. It's done now so I can't really change the past. But like I said, I just want to hit the ground running now and finish on a high this season.”
Vale didn’t expect to get on the park at Tynecastle but was left wondering how he didn’t score when Craig Gordon denied him a leveller with an outstanding reaction save. Match sharpness is now being targeted. He added: “I didn't expect him to save. I wasn't really looking, I just seen I had a good contact at the back of my head and then it just looked like he tipped it over so it was a good save. Disappointing for us but we can't help it now.
“I was happy to be in the squad. I didn't expect to get on but I thought I did what I could when I came on. I think I'm playing in the friendly on Friday so I could get minutes there and go again versus Aberdeen. I think it'll take me a couple of games just to get back up to speed but I don't feel too bad. I kept on top of my fitness when I was injured so it should be alright.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.