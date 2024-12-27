Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motherwell are one of a number of clubs who could look to do work in January.

Stuart Kettlewell has provided some early insight into what Motherwell may do in the January transfer window - with an injury boost for their Blackburn Rovers loanee.

The Fir Park side are in the midst of a busy fixture schedule with games every few days right into the early stages of January. But attentions will also be on what business can be done in the winter market. Motherwell underwent a major rebuilding job in the summer and the winter serving of transfers will certainly be quieter.

Speaking ahead of facing Rangers in the Premiership on Sunday, the Motherwell manager said it won’t be wholesale changes but a long-term injury for striker Zach Robinson could give him some thinking at the top end of the pitch. He said: “I would think we will be active in some way but I don’t foresee that being wholesale changes.

“Not even close to it. We have been working away on it since the summer. I think if you’re going through best practice, that is what you do. Where I always wanted to get to was working two windows ahead as opposed to one. Working towards one is a short-term thought process so that will give you an indication we are trying to work towards the summer as well.

“The biggest part for me is to make sure everybody contributes. That’s been a big thing for me and is going into the window. If they are not, what is the solution to that? Sometimes it’s a loan, sometimes their future lies elsewhere to get the game time they desire. That is what my focus is centred on, to make sure everyone here can contribute.

“We probably find ourselves a little bit short at the top of the pitch with Zach Robinson’s serious injury. There’s a couple of areas we maybe need to pick off and try to see if we can find the correct one. I am not bringing in someone for the sake of it.”

Meanwhile, Blackburn Rovers loanee Jack Vale and captain Paul McGinn are closing in on returns from long-term blows. Kettlewell added: “We have managed to get another full training session in with Paul McGinn. That is his third full session with the group.

“I am hoping he can slip back in pretty seamlessly to the squad. We do see Jack Vale coming back in the next couple of days. He’s completed a couple of weeks training at Blackburn so that’s different from ones we’ve had here. He’s been at his parent club and we expect him to come back in and we expect him to be pretty close to up to speed.”