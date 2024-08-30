He’s returned to Motherwell on loan | SNS

The Blackburn Rovers man has swapped Ewood Park for ML1 on transfer deadline day.

Blackburn Rovers striker Jack Vale has returned to Motherwell on a season-long loan deal.

The forward spent the second half of last season at Fir Park, scoring twice in 13 appearances while striking up a positive partnership with Theo Bair in attack. He has made two appearances in the Carabao Cup against Stockport County and Blackpool for Blackburn this season.

Overall, he’s made 27 appearances for Rovers and he now makes a transfer deadline day back to Motherwell ahead of Saturday’s Premiership clash with St Johnstone. There won’t be much more left to do for Motherwell this window but there could be scope for one more arrival before the deadline on Friday at 11pm. Vale said of his return: “It’s a nice feeling to be back at Fir Park. The time I spent here last season was really good, because I learnt so much in a short space of time.

“That was only from January onwards so I’m hoping with this move being for the season, I can accomplish more. There’s new faces but I know everyone around the place and some of the players from last time. It should be an easy transition and hopefully I can hit the ground running.

“I’ve been following all the results and everything about the club over the summer. It’s good to be back.”

Boss Stuart Kettlewell added: “Getting Jack back for another season is great. Everyone witnessed the impact he made last season. He has all the qualities to score goals at this level. We have been trying to get him back since the end of his previous loan deal, but Blackburn wanted to see his over the summer which is understandable. He’s in the building, he’s match fit and he’s ready to go.”