The striker signed for Motherwell during the winter transfer window.

Luke Armstrong says he hopes form at Motherwell can help him earn a crack at Scottish football long-term.

The striker has been put through the mill over the 18 months. A move to Wrexham collapsed in the public eye after a fine stint at Harrogate Town and Carlisle United minutes were about to become limited. Then soon after his loan to Fir Park, manager Stuart Kettlewell had resigned.

He scored at the weekend in a 3-1 defeat against Celtic as the powerful forward impressed against the champions. Since he conducted post-match interview duties, Carlilse United manager Mike Williamson has been sacked as their gaffer.

All Armstrong can focus on is himself, and he hopes to stay in Scotland beyond his loan spell that expires at the end of this season after having his eyes opened vs Celtic. He said when asked if he could see himself in Scottish football beyond his loan:

“I'd love to. Obviously, I've only played a couple of games so far, but that experience is unbelievable. You don't get that in League 2 or League 1.There's no teams playing against Celtic.

“So that experience and the exposure that the Scottish league brings, you want to be involved in that. 100 per cent I want to come here, do well and probably try and stay up here if it keeps going well. This was a really important decision on where to go.I couldn't stay at Carlisle and not be playing football.

“You have to be playing. Obviously, there was conversations with a few teams and this one really stood out as the one that I wanted to come. Yeah, the last couple of seasons haven't been ideal. Sometimes you just go to a club and it just doesn't work out and that's been the case at Carlisle so far. But I want to try and get back going, and I think this is the perfect opportunity here to do it at this club.”

The striker holds no grudges towards Kettlewell, as he opened up on the welcoming nature of his new teammates. Armstrong added: "It has been a bit all over the place. I signed based off conversations with the old gaffer and he's decided to leave his role. It's just one of those where I'm in the same boat as probably everyone else.

"We don't know what's going to happen, I don't know who's going to come in, but all we can do is put everything into it and the lads have been absolutely brilliant. It's probably one of the best dressing rooms I've ever been involved with. I instantly feel a part of it, so I'm sure we'll all get together and we'll be absolutely fine.

"I don't feel let down. At the end of the day it's his decision and if it's affecting his family, it's up to him what he does. I just come here to play games and that's all I've got to focus on. It was great to get a goal. I was a bit scared it was going to get ruled out with VAR, but luckily it was all clear and I was over the moon.

"It was a performance to be proud of in part, but obviously we wanted to get a win."