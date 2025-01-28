Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Graham Arnold is interested after Stuart Kettlewell resigned

Experienced Australian coach Graham Arnold is keen to become the next Motherwell manager following Stuart Kettlewell’s resignation. The 61-year-old is out of work after resigning as the Socceroos head coach last September and would be interested working in Scotland, the Motherwell Times has learned.

Kettlewell resigned on Monday with Motherwell sitting fifth in the Wiliam Hill Premiership table. A statement from Fir Park confirmed: “Stuart approached chief executive Brian Caldwell on Monday morning to explain why he wished to resign. Stuart explained that some of the personal abuse was now affecting his family, to the point where they didn’t wish to attend games. As a result, he felt it would be best if he tendered his resignation.”

Motherwell would like an experienced figurehead to succeed Kettlewell and Arnold carries a strong CV. He coached Australia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they lost 2-1 in the last-16 to eventual tournament winners Argentina. Under Arnold, the Australian national team became the first in World Cup history to win 11 successive matches in a single qualifying campaign between September 2018 and October 2021.

At club level, Arnold won the A-League Grand Final and A-League Premiership with both Central Coast Mariners and Sydney FC. He also lifted the Australian Cup with Sydney. Arnold was named both A-League Coach of the Year and PFA Manager of the Season in 2012, 2017 and 2018. Those achievements led to him becoming national team coach in 2018.

He is keen to work in Europe and would welcome the chance to speak with the Motherwell hierarchy. There is plenty interest in the Fir Park vacancy with Falkirk manager John McGlynn and ex-Hearts coach Steven Naismith named among the bookmakers’ favourites. Also on that list are Livingston’s David Martindale, Ayr United’s Scott Brown and the out-of-work Neil Lennon.

Kettlewell’s assistant, Stephen Frail, is in temporary charge of Motherwell’s first team, aided by Jon Obika and Richard Foster. They will oversee Sunday’s Premiership match against Celtic. The North Lanarkshire club then have a two-week break until their next match and could move to appoint Kettlewell’s successor during that period.