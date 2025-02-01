Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Derby County man has made a transfer move to Motherwell from Crystal Palace.

Motherwell have made a move for a Crystal Palace forward on loan until the end of the season.

The Fir Park club are currently without a manager after boss Stuart Kettlewell’s exit earlier this week. That hasn’t stopped them from making moves in the market in the form of Luke Plange, who comes in from the Eagles having been on loan in Finland with HJK Helsinki for the first half of this campaign.

He netted seven times with two assists in 36 games for Helsinki. Plange started his senior career at Derby County in 2021 featured 26 times in the Championship for the Rams, scoring four goals.

His performances earned him a three-and-a-half year deal with Crystal Palace three years ago before returning to Derby County. Plange has since had experience with RWD Molenbeek, Lincoln City, Carlisle United and HJK.

Now the 22-year-old signs for Motherwell ahead of the Premiership clash with Celtic on Sunday. Plange said: “I feel fit, ready and optimistic about the rest of this season. This is a great chance for me to build on what has been a successful season so far. I feel I have played in different leagues and bring a bit of experience on that front. I can’t wait to get started.”

A Crystal Palace statement reads: “Luke Plange has joined Motherwell on loan until the end of the season. The 22-year-old forward spent the majority of the 2024 calendar year with HJK Helsinki in Finland, scoring seven times in 36 appearances – including one goal in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

“He will now play the remainder of 2024/25 in the Scottish Premiership with Motherwell, who currently sit sixth in the table, just four points off the European qualification spots. Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes Luke well on his loan spell.”