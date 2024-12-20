Motherwell were hosting Kilmarnock at Fir Park in the Premiership.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motherwell drew 1-1 against Kilmarnock in their latest Premiership clash.]

Liam Gordon netted his first goal in claret and amber to put the hosts ahead in a cagey affair. Chances were few and far between but Kilmarnock had a penalty shout waved away in the second half while Aston Oxborough between the Motherwell sticks was called into action on a couple of occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Polworth came back to haunt his former club with Oxborough beaten and Dan Casey’s red card for violent conduct - which stood after a VAR check - mounted things against the home team. Points were eventually split and the Fir Park side sit fourth in the table ahead of this weekend’s matches.

Back to back wins over St Mirren and Dundee United had lifted Motherwell into a position where a top six spot could be gripped with an iron-like clutch over Christmas. Kilmarnock may be lurking towards the bottom end of the league but boss Stuart Kettlewell knew better to underestimate a side who brought all their physical might to this encounter.

Apostolos Stamatelopoulos had an early chance to build on his double against Dundee United but was denied by Kieran O’Hara. A game of little quality and fewer chances was on show in front of the Premier Sports TV cameras but it was Motherwell who got themselves ahead.

A cross into the Killie box was headed back across goal by Casey, with defensive partner Gordon on hand to convert a simple finish. They took their time but slowly, the visitors were working their way into the game and substitutes Bobby Wales plus Danny Armstrong had Motherwell on the backfoot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few years on from his stunner upon returning to ML1, Polworth struck again for Kilmarnock against Motherwell, this time from close range. It would get from bad to worse when Casey’s grievances after a challenge by Danny Armstrong resulted in him being sent off for violent conduct. Not even a VAR review could save him, with referee Chris Graham sticking by his original call.

It was Kilmarnock who came into the game with knowledge of playing with 10 men with several reds accrued this campaign but now Motherwell had to adapt. To their credit, they did, but the nature of this game dictated few chances and in the end they settled for a point. I watched this match from the press box. Here are three things I spotted.

Stop-start

All head of referees Willie Collum wanted for Christmas was a silent night. He’s not even made it to Saturday without the thought of angry gaffer phoning. After a stormy week for officials in Scotland, VAR is again in the spotlight as Killie are left unhappy about a penalty call with Motherwell’s red card falling into the subjective category. Even outside that, the game never really got a chance to get going with felt like constant stoppages.

Friday nights

There’s something about Fir Park under the Friday lights. The game against Dundee United sparked an increased attendance and feel-good factor, with Motherwell keen to have this pre-Christmas home fixture a day early. You begin to wonder if a fixture like this is something Motherwell will look to have even place

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pivotal Paton

A lot is said about Lennon Miller’s dictation of the Motherwell midfield and it’s true that he is the standout. But Paton has grown in stature since his return from injury and he sets a tempo in midfield that just makes Motherwell’s game that bit quicker. An underrated star, his fitness over the course of the rest of this season is key.