Motherwell were at home to Ross County in the Premiership on Saturday and here are three things I spotted.

Motherwell slumped to a disappointing 3-0 home defeat against Ross County in their latest Premiership affair.

Almost three weeks on from the resignation of Stuart Kettlewell as manager at Fir Park, both of his former clubs were doing battle in a game of high stakes. A home win and talk of third place would be in motion, lose and a quick descent into bottom six territory could beckon.

Stephen Frail was in caretaker situ again and had two weeks to prepare for this after a break due to elimination from the Scottish Cup. The return of Lennon Miller and Callum Slattery was a welcome boost to the midfield which has been battered by injuries all season. Things started brightly too with a Tony Watt effort that smashed the post, but the hope that came with that soon diminished.

They had more possession than the norm but the Staggies simply had to wait for their hosts to make an error and pounce when they did. Ronan Hale found it all too easy to slot home at the near post after a major gap opened up on the right-hand side of the Motherwell defence. He could hardly believe his luck as another opened in the second half.

Anger became fury right before the end as Connor Randall fired a lovely low shot into the bottom corner, a mass exodus and a chorus of boos meeting the players. They had chances in the game but the Motherwell players simply didn’t show the invention and guile needed to break down a stubborn defence and paid a heavy cost.

On a run of one win in 11, with the season hanging in the balance, a new manager will have to pick up a dressing room in need of some positivity at the early available opportunity, with a disgruntled fanbase to boot.

I was in attendance for the match. Here are three things I spotted.

New man needed

A new boss in the door now is what Motherwell really need. Stephen Frail has done what he can as caretaker manager but the fans were a mix of angry and at time just numb to the fact their team were suffering on the park. Things looked on the eye test a little muddled over the halfway line and at the back, too many gaps had opened up. Ross County didn’t need to play well here to rack up a comfortable win and the new manager’s first job will first be to pick up confidence which has tanked in 2025 so far.

Welcome combo

It’s been well over 12 months since fans at Fir Park got to see Miller and Slattery grace a pitch together. Both are regarded as two of the best ball-playing stars at the club and their absences from the XI have been sorely missed.

The pair of them will need games before they are up to speed but even in this game, a lot of the play and responsibility of trying to create opportunities fell to them. But there wasn’t a lot happening in and around them for those to be created.

All bunched up

This division has always been dog eat dog but the margins have never felt finer. Going into this, narratives ranging from a season classed as outstanding to others in the grim department were all in play. It’s not quite doomsday but the club are now out the top six and Ross County have pulled just two points behind them. There’s time for this ship to be turned yet but with matches against Dundee United away, a key home tie against Dundee and Rangers to come at Ibrox, it’s a tough start for whoever is to take the manager’s office next.