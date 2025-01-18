Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motherwell faced St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motherwell lost 1-0 against St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup fourth round in a disappointing early exit from the cup competition.

Tales of 1991 were alive and well in a large travelling contingent from ML1 but hopes of similar 24 years later hit the skids within the first 10 minutes at McDiarmid Park. A corner into the away box was bundled home by Makenzie Kirk as the visitors got off to a laboured start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amid an injury crisis with several key players out and off the back of a gruelling run of Premiership fixtures, this was a chance for Stuart Kettlewell’s side to hit the reset button after a disappointing display last time out vs Hibs. They were slow off the mark in that match and the pace in which this started wasn’t much quicker.

A Sam Nicholson shimmy and Tawanda Maswanhise effort straight at goalkeeper Andy Fisher sparked a little life into the claret and amber performance levels. That lasted a little while before resorting back to the slow variety of play, and Graham Carey should have done better inside the box with his chance to make it 2-0 to Saints.

Shock eliminations in consecutive campaigns to Raith Rovers and Morton had brought some scar tissue of late in this competition and an exit after one game this campaign wouldn’t go down well, as was made clear by the half-time booing. There was more time on the ball in the second half but good chances were still few and far between.

Carey had come closest again to getting a second goal of the game, cracking the Motherwell post. Even though they possession plenty in the St Johnstone half, Fisher between the sticks was never tested, nor was he throughout the entire game. These sides will do it all again in Perth next Saturday on league business. I was at the match between St Johnstone and Motherwell. Here are three things I spotted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clash of ideals

This was a battle of deep-rooted tactical structures. St Johnstone under Simo Valakari, an expansive-minded team looking to play through in possession. Motherwell under Kettlewell, a structure built on discipline and being clinical in both boxes. It’s a contrast of sorts but even though Saints looked jaded towards the end, there wasn’t enough bite from their opponents to cause them any sort of danger.

Shot shy?

One shot on target in this game. Two against Hibs. Two against Kilmarnock. Three against Aberdeen. Three against Hearts. This Motherwell time as mentioned are built on being clinical but there haven’t been chances aplenty in any of their games in 2025. There have been injuries to cope with to key players worth bearing in mind but a way to try and cause some trouble to teams. In the last three games vs Kilmarnock, Hibs and here in particular, they haven’t looked all that menacing.

Nicholson hope

A welcome sight for Motherwell fans was playmaker Nicholson in the starting XI for the first time this season. At times like these, Kettlewell needs all the fit players he can get his hands on. Not fully match sharp yet, there are still flashes from him that suggest when he is, the former Hearts man could become a key playmaker for this team.