The former Celtic, Dundee United and Hearts man has left Motherwell.

Stephen Frail has left Motherwell after the announcement of Michael Wimmer as manager.

The former Celtic coach and Dundee United assistant - who counts Hearts and others on his CV - was caretaker after Stuart Kettlewell’s resignation as boss. He spent two years at Fir Park as number two to Kettlewell but now makes his exit with Wimmer’s arrival.

CEO Brian Caldwell said: “I want to thank Stevie for all of his extremely hard work and efforts over the last couple of years. Over the last three weeks, Stevie was able to stand in and take on all first-team duties.

“We owe him great thanks for doing so in what was a hectic period off the pitch. Knowing that he was taking care of training and match duties meant we could focus on our work to recruit a new Manager, which was a massive help. He leaves with our best wishes for the future.”

Frail has sent a fond farewell to Motherwell. The former Celtic and Hearts man added: “I have loved my time here. It’s been a brilliant two years. I wasn’t looking to get back into coaching until I got the call, but I’m so glad I came in.

“It’s been an honour and a privilege to work with brilliant people at this club. It’s sad it came to the end it has, as I would have liked to have signed off with a win. It was on me to get a result for these players but it wasn’t to be.

“I also want to thank and say goodbye to the fans, we have had some brilliant moments together that will live with me forever. Finally, I wish Michael and his staff every success in the future, and I hope they can enhance and take forward the good work that has been done here in the last two years.

“I’m leaving behind good people who I now consider my friends, everyone is pulling the same direction and I hope everything works out well for the players and staff.”