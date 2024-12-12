A Motherwell injury update has been provided on their Blackburn Rovers loanee and more.

A Motherwell injury update has been provided by assistant manager Stephen Frail ahead of this weekend’s game vs Dundee Utd in the Premiership.

Zach Robinson is the latest name to add himself to the treatment room, facing an extended time out with a ruptured Achilles. There was good news in last weekend’s win over St Mirren though, as Sam Nicholson made his first appearance of the season and Stephen O’Donnell appeared on the bench after a lay-off.

Ross Callachan is another who has been out injured and has missed most of this campaign after a knee problem derailed last season for him at Ross County. Jack Vale is still with parent club Blackburn Rovers as he battles back from a long-term problem.

Speaking on those pair - with Paul McGinn and Callum Slattery also having been unavailable of action for an extended stretch of time alongside Tom Sparrow currently out - Frail said: “Jack's still a wee bit away. Jack's still doing his return to training, his rehab stuff at Blackburn. So it'll be a few weeks before we see Jack.

“Ross has trained two days, sort of partial training. He's not involved in the full session. It'll be the same for him on Thursday. It doesn't look as though there's any adverse effects to anything he's doing. So hopefully it won't be too long before we see him back.

“You're missing big players. Although Callum's been obviously long-term, but you're missing Paul McGinn, Stephen O'Donnell, Tom Sparrow's been out, Ross Callachan. It was great to get Sam Nicholson back on the pitch. It has been tough. We've missed a lot of players, but the players that come in know their job.

“They've all stood up to it. What an incentive for going into a really busy festive period to go and try and get fourth in the league.”

Slattery has been missing for almost all of 2024 after a serious knee injury, and with the midfielder back in training, his return to action will be carefully managed. Frail explained: “He's still a little bit short for what we need for joining in on match day.

“He's looking sharp, watching the training the other day. There's no issues psychologically dealing with the injury. I'm watching twists and turns and checks and stuff and he's looking good. So it gives everybody a real lift.”

Frail will be the senior figure in the dugout this weekend with manager Stuart Kettlewell suspended, but not a whole lot will change against a side Motherwell have already beaten 2-1 twice this season. He added: “Nothing changes in terms of the way we build up between now and Saturday.

“Obviously, the manager knows the restraints in terms of not being in the dugout, not being in the dressing room before the game. So we know that. Nothing will change. The same message will be there. He’ll obviously be very visible up in the stand. Relaying the messages of what he needs to see on the pitch. So there'll be no real change.

“He'll probably just lean over and shout, I would imagine! He'll be in communication. As I say, our message, the manager's message, will be the message that I’ll be able to carry on. We know how tough it will be.

“It's against a team who are fourth in the league on merit, but we've got that little carrot. If we go and beat them on Saturday, then we go up above them. And that's everything that will be geared towards that between now and then.”