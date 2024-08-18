Motherwell are one game away from Hampden as they progressed to the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final stage with a 1-0 last 16 win against Kilmarnock, after extra-time.

Marley Watkins missed two early chances for the visitors with Ewan Wilson having the best of the home openings in the first 50 minutes. Stuart Findlay was sent off early in the second half to tip the scales in favour of Stuart Kettlewell’s team.

Clear attacking chances were still at a premium though and extra-time rolled into view, but the hosts eventually found their way to goal through a Moses Ebiye header in the first half of extra-time. Next up is a Premiership match with Hearts at Fir Park.

Coming up against a much-rotated Killie side riding high off European victory in Norway over Tromso and with Copenhagen to come, those in claret and amber would perhaps Ayrshire eyes were looking elsewhere. With injuries mounting though, Kettlerwell’s men could not afford to take their eye off the ball if cup progression was to be had.

Tawanda Maswanhise’s arrival after time at Leicester City boosted attacking options on the bench alongside Tony Watt, who made a controversial return to ML1 on loan from Dundee United, having irked supporters at Fir Park since his 2022 exit.

Killie had the first real chance when Dan Casey lost the ball up the pitch for the hosts, Gary Mackay-Steven breaking up the right with Watkins eventually firing narrowly wide. It was a game of fine margins and fewer chances with Watkins’ header over the bar when goalkeeper Aston Oxborough came looking for the ball the next chance of note.

Lennon Miller looked to get things going in attack for Motherwell when he charged forward and somehow kept the ball in play inside Kilmarnock’s box, but nobody was there to bundle his cutback home. A corner soon after ricocheted off some bodies and Kieran O’Hara in the away net had to be alert to keep it out.

Things got brighter for Motherwell at the start of the second half with Wilson registering a shot on target, and then Findlay was sent off for Derek McInnes’ men after a second booking for a late challenge on Paul McGinn. It was mainly claret and amber possession from there as the hosts pinned their visitors in.

The returning Watt and Maswanhise made positive impacts off the bench, the latter curling a shot at goal which was deflected wide. Watt then had a go with a header that was off target but there were gaps appearing in a tired Killie defence, but for all the possession Motherwell had, creating clear chances wasn’t happening.

Extra-time beckoned without much fuss but Maswanhise looked the likeliest to make an impact to the scoreline, and that he did. Wilson passed him the ball and his excellent cross was met by a good Ebiye header into the bottom corner.

A slack Wilson pass almost put Kilmarnock in for a smash and grab leveller, but danger was eventually averted as Gordon scrambled back. Dead on their feet, the Steelmen progress through to join Aberdeen, Falkirk, Dundee, Dundee United, Spartans, Rangers and Celtic or Hibs as they stand one game from the national stadium. Here’s how we rated the Motherwell players.

1 . Aston Oxborough - 6/10 Comfortable again in the main with balls into his box. Wasn't called into shot-stopping action all that much. | SNS Group

2 . Stephen O'Donnell - 7/10 A threat down the right with multiple teasing balls not pounced on. Solid defensive work too as the vice-skipper continues a great run of form. | SNS Group

3 . Paul McGinn - 6/10 Some good overlapping runs and wasn't troubled too much in a defensive sense. Fine in either a three or a two. | SNS Group