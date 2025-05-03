Motherwell will play Premiership football next season after a 2-1 win away against Dundee secured their spot in the division.

Antonio Portales punished a slow start by the visitors with a lovely first half finish. Tactical changes by Fir Park boss Michael Wimmer improved the away performance and Tom Sparrow levelled after half-time. Johnny Koutroumbis was sent off following a VAR review before Tawanda Maswanise netted a dramatic late winner.

Victory against St Johnstone last time out had given Wimmer’s side breathing room in the hunt to finish above the relegation play-off spot of 11th. Victory and Ross County defeat would seal Premiership safety but a loss could have them looking over their shoulders again.

Goalkeeper Aston Oxborough was restored to the starting XI for the first time since January and he was busy early on, Oluwaseun Adewumi and Ziyad Larkeche denied one after the other. Then a Joe Shaughnessy header was pushed away before Motherwell again failed to deal with a cross into their box, the Irishman winning the first contact before a wonderful effort into the top corner by Portales.

He scored a near identical effort before the break as those in claret and amber swung and miss at clearing a throw. Already, chances of victory looked slim to none, but VAR spotting an offside came to the rescue to chop it off and keep this game within striking distance. It was four at the back instead of three with wing-backs at the start of the second half with substitute Maswanhise instantly having a curling effort go out for a corner.

Callum Slattery had Motherwell’s only real chance of note before that in the first half. They were growing and growing before Lennon Miller burst from midfield, his pass bobbling into the path of Sparrow who finished comfortably. Proceedings changed again with a Koutroumbis red but it was the visitors who’d go closest next with Dan Casey hitting the bar with a header. Ewan Wilson also had a shot saved by Trevor Carson.