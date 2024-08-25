Motherwell came out impressive 3-1 winners in their latest Premiership encounter with Hearts.

Dan Casey missed a header inside the box early on for the hosts and Craig Gordon somehow denied Andy Halliday minutes level. Paul McGinn headed Motherwell in front soon after those chances to make early domination of the clear-cut shots at goal count.

Blair Spittal had an effort cleared off the line for Hearts but it was former side who would strike next when another Lennon Miller free-kick proved dangerous, and Stephen O’Donnell piled on headed punishment.

Yutaro Oda’s goal halved the deficit the visitors were scrambling to claw back but Tom Sparrow latched onto a misplaced pass by Andres Salazar, putting the ball beyond Gordon. It leaves Motherwell on four points after three games.

Tawanda Maswanhise’s impressive debut against Kilmarnock in last week’s Premier Sports Cup victory over Kilmarnock earned him a start against a side who were less than 72 hours out from Europa League play-off first leg exertions away from home vs Viktoria Plzen. He had the game’s first big chance, twisting in and out of Gerald Taylor before his deflected effort peeled wide.

Casey may wish to have the header he had from a ‘Well corner back, missing a free opportunity inside the box that glanced wide of the post. They were piling the chances on and Halliday was somehow denied by the head of former Hearts teammate Craig Gordon.

McGinn would not be denied as a well-worked free-kick routine had Miller teeing him up for a diving header low into the bottom corner. Maswanhise was proving a livewire and again he got past Taylor, but like his prior effort, it was deflected up and wide. Spittal was making his first appearance for Hearts against Motherwell since leaving the club at the end of last season and would have scored had it not been for Ewan Wilson denying him on the line.

Overall though it had been a half dominated by those in claret and amber, with proceedings getting a whole lot better after half-time when another brilliant Miller free-kick was headed home by O’Donnell. Oda’s goal after the hour mark though reminded them this game was far from done, and the goal had Motherwell wobbled for a nervy spell afterwards.

Salazar then handed them a clear path to victory, a poor backpass intercepted by Sparrow and rifled into the top corner. That ended the contest and now Motherwell head to St Johnstone with momentum from cup progress and a comfortable win over a side who finished third last season. Here’s how we rated the players on an excellent afternoon for the hosts at Fir Park.

1 . Aston Oxborough - 6/10 Helpless with the goal. Wasn't tested much outside that, taking crosses when required and distribution was in the main clean. | SNS Group

2 . Stephen O'Donnell - 9/10 That goal meant so much to him by the looks of it. Defensive side of things was brilliant again and his attacking impact has been great in the early parts of this season. Immense. Steve Clarke, are you watching? | SNS Group

3 . Dan Casey - 7/10 Back to his aggressive best. Good in the aerial duels and carried the ball out well. Shaky moment at the end with a slide tackle but other than he was solid. | SNS Group