Motherwell won 3-0 at home to 10-man Kilmarnock in their last match at Fir Park this Premiership season.

A driving run by Lennon Miller forced Robbie Deas into a challenge that was awarded with a yellow card, but VAR deemed it denial of a goalscoring chance and red was brandished. Tony Watt had a good chance denied after half time but it was substitute Luke Armstrong who stole the show, scoring twice and playing a part in Callum Slattery’s effort to seal a comfortable win. Motherwell are eighth in the table heading into the final game of the season away at Ross County.

Michael Wimmer is in the midst of assessing his squad ahead of next season, with safety in the top flight already secured. Rocked by news of manager Derek McInnes having terms agreed to go to Hearts next season, it was the away side who started a touch brighter and Bruce Anderson fluffed his lines with an opening inside the Fir Park penalty area. If truth be told, it had an end of season look and feel, with the only real spice coming from away fans aiming chants against the man in their dugout.

All of a sudden, Miller burst into the box and referee Duncan Nicolson’s decision to book Deas for what appeared a last man tackle raised home eyebrows. VAR took note too, and quickly changed the decision from yellow to red. Not that it did much for the tempo of the game, which remained in first gear and showing little sign of moving from that. Aston Oxborough made sure the deadlock wasn’t broken by Killie off a set-piece, Danny Armstrong’s free kick.

The start to the second half was brighter with Watt having a header saved by Kieran O’Hara, and Andy Halliday firing an effort just wide. Then it was substitute Moses Ebiye, who couldn’t quite bundle home a corner kick routine. What happens next with Carlisle United loanee Armstrong is unknown but he showed the home support what he could bring on a full time basis here.

First he headed home a Stephen O’Donnell cross, then played a part in the one-twos that set Slattery up for the decisive second goal. Then, he made it a double with a powerful effort to make it an enjoyable final night in ML1 for home supporters, with a long trip to Ross County ending their season this weekend. Here is how we rated the Motherwell players.

1 . Aston Oxborough - 7/10 Cracking save at 0-0 and did all the basics well. Looks set to be number one next season. | Motherwell Times

2 . Tom Sparrow - 7/10 Up and down the right all night and showed his attacking flair. A player who has improved greatly under Wimmer. | Getty Images

3 . Stephen O'Donnell - 7/10 Great cross for the goal. Played out from the back and not troubled in a defensive sense. | Getty Images