Motherwell progressed to the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup, despite a 0-0 draw and 3-1 penalty shootout loss in their final group stage match against Partick Thistle.

Both sides traded blows in the opening half-hour, with Liam Gordon and Zach Robinson coming close for the hosts. Brian Graham missed a big chance in the second half for the Championship visitors, who knew victory was needed to send them through.

Sections of the home support booed the team off, but it was job done with a point all ‘Well boss Stuart Kettlewell needed to go through. won the bonus point shootout but it meant nothing to who progressed and who didn’t. Next up is the opening day of the Premiership season vs Ross County.

It was the Jags who started brighter and Dan McKay spurned a big chance when a ball was put across the home box. Frustration was growing in the stands as unforced errors crept in, and another near miss with Brian Graham lurking for a tap-in sparked booing.

Robinson had claims for a penalty waved away but that’s as good as it got for Motherwell in the opening 25, with boss Kettlewell far from happy on the touchline. A good flowing move appeared and only a stunning save from Jags keeper Mason McCready denied Robinson, who’s shot cracked the bar, and again the keeper did well to deny Gordon.

Again referee David Dickinson was under the microscope as Robinson ran in behind, but no foul was given when he was bundled over by Aaron Muirhead when racing through on goal. Aston Oxborough was called in to make a decent stop at his near post early in the second half as the pendulum started swinging back in the Jags’ favour.

It was win or bust for the Championship side while Motherwell knew a point would be enough to get them into the next round hat. Graham really should have had Thistle in front but he managed to blaze over with Oxborough beaten.

A draw was enough for Motherwell but the bonus point penalty shootout was still to be played after the 90 minutes prior brought no goals. Oxborough saved Muirhead’s penalty but Steve Seddon and Stephen O’Donnell’s missed kicks handed Ben Stanway a chance to win it, but Oxborough saved.

Dylan Wells missed the resulting penalty for Motherwell and Luke McBeth eventually secured an extra point for the visitors. Here’s how we rated the ‘Well players.

1 . Aston Oxborough - 6/10 Vocal presence between the sticks. Not tested by the Livi attack. | SNS Group

2 . Stephen O'Donnell - 6/10 Wearing the armband again. Good defensive covering when needed and some good passes into midfield. | SNS Group

3 . Dan Casey - 6/10 Steady and solid in dealing with Yengi.Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group