Motherwell lost 2-1 against Rangers in their first away match of the Premiership season.

Cyriel Dessers opened the scoring for the hosts after a heroic double save on the line for the Steelmen minutes previous, with Lennon Miller missing a chance to put Motherwell ahead prior to that.

Steve Seddon’s wonderful ball into the box was turned beyond Rangers keeper Jack Butland by defender Robin Propper on his debut in blue to provide an instant leveller at Hampden, with the game played here due to renovation works at Ibrox. Vaclav Cerny hit back for Rangers after the Motherwell backline was left at sixes and sevens trying to stop him coming forward.

Zach Robinson was then denied by a good Jack Butland save in an improved second half, but victory alluded them, as did a goal by a player in claret and amber for the third straight game. It leaves Motherwell on a point from two games heading into a Premier Sports Cup last 16 tie with Kilmarnock at Fir Park next Sunday.

Carrying several injuries into the game, particularly in midfield, manager Stuart Kettlewell had to get creative with his XI, Miller starting after missing training sessions this week, new signing Apostolos Stamatelopoulos was thrust into his first start in attack and left-back Ewan Wilson - making his second league start - was field in central midfield.

It was different surroundings in the national stadium but the task remained just as massive for an injury-hit Motherwell side against a Rangers team coming under scrutiny early in this campaign. And it was the Steelmen who had an early chance to strike, but Miller could only find the side netting.

Up the other end Rangers went, forcing an incredible double save on the line. First McGinn heroically cleared a Scott Wright effort, with the follow-up from Dessers saved by Oxborough’s legs as he was diving the other way. Dessers wouldn’t be denied a few minutes later though as he turned home a Mohamed Diomande header.

An almost instant response was sent by Motherwell as Propper put a Seddon cross into the bottom corner at the other end. Parity wouldn’t last long with Cerny beating Seddon and curling a shot beyond Oxborough. If the injury situation could somehow get worse, new signing Stamatelopoulos was substituted with one before a half where Kettlewell’s side weren’t able to match Rangers’ intensity.

The second half started brighter, as while not creating a plethora of chances, they seemed to have worked out how to cope with Rangers better. Dujon Sterling should have made it three, however, with a free header from a corner but blazed over the bar. Robinson almost paid him pay by connecting with a good Miller flick, but Butland did well to deny.

There were jitters in the home stands as their failure to score a third coincided with an upping in Motherwell pressure, but a goal wouldn’t come with proceedings fizzling out. Here’s how we rated the Motherwell players.

1 . Aston Oxborough - 6/10 Incredible save with legs early on. Helpless for both goals but work outside that was composed. | SNS Group

2 . Stephen O'Donnell - 8/10 Enjoying a good turn of form at the minute. Not troubled overly at the back and Yilmaz was struggling with him at times. Really impressive. | SNS Group

3 . Paul McGinn - 6/10 First competitive start this season for the skipper. An unbelievable save on the line but Dessers then got ahead of him for the opener. Steady otherwise. | SNS Group