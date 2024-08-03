Motherwell played out a 0-0 stalemate in their first Premiership clash of the season at home to Ross County.

Zach Robinson came inches from putting the hosts ahead in the first half. Dan Casey’s cross almost snuck in at the backpost just after the restart as Motherwell dominated the clear cut chances in a game of few.

Jordan White spurned a header to put County ahead before Ewan Wilson was denied a late winner superbly by goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw at the other end. After Hearts vs Rangers ended in the same scoreline, it meant the opening day of the top flight campaign ended with zero goals.

The Steelmen headed into battle off the back of winning their Premier Sports Cup, but boss Stuart Kettlewell was from pleased with the manner of performance when closing out the group in a stalemate vs Partick Thistle at Fir Park. Improvement was required from a side that has had major surgery performed on it in the transfer market.

It was a stuffy start with chances a premium for both sides, although County seemed to be moving the ball around better in the opening quarter. It was brilliant harrying play from Robinson that created the first chance, robbing Will Nightingale in possession but his finish was past the post.

Next to have a go was Moses Ebiye, a great chipped ball by Davor Zdravkovski found Wilson, his cutback hit goalward by the striker and well-stopped by County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. The first half brought no goals but the second almost brought an unorthodox one, Casey’s cross needing to be tipped over by Laidlaw before it nestled in the net.

Striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos’ debut from the bench brought excitement from the stands and a few minutes renewed energy on the pitch and in the stands. Motherwell had their chances to open the scoring in this one and former striker White almost made them pay for not taking one, his header inside the claret and amber box narrowly creeping over.

Laidlaw proved a frustrating figure for Motherwell, Wilson’s driving shot pulling out an excellent one-handed stop from the keeper who refused to be beat. Next up for Motherwell is Rangers at Hampden Park, due to delayed renovation works at Ibrox. Here’s how we rated the home players.

1 . Aston Oxborough - 7/10 Great save from a free-kick and commanding of his box all day was good, as was his distribution. An impressive first league start and seemingly his gloves to lose now. | SNS Group

2 . Stephen O'Donnell - 6/10 Always an option going forward and rarely troubled at the back. Solid shift. | SNS Group

3 . Dan Casey - 7/10 Looked back to his aggressive best here. Carried the ball forward well and got stuck into his duels with aplomb. | SNS Group