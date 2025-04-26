Motherwell secured a vital 3-2 win against St Johnstone in their quest for Premiership survival.

Two quickfire goals from Callum Slattery and Johnny Koutroumbis put the hosts ahead after Makenzie Kirk punished a slow start with the opener. Tom Sparrow provided breathing room but Elliot Watt’s long range effort set up a nervy end.

It was a commonly held belief by many in attendance at Fir Park that one more win would pretty much get Motherwell over the line safety wise. It would not be mathematically done, but the likes of Dundee or Ross County making up seven and eight point gaps over four games appeared an unlikely scenario.

Getting sucked right back into the relegation play off spot battle was on the minds of many as one simple long ball broke Motherwell down, and Kirk applied the finishing touch. The opening half hour had been poor and dissenting voices had started to rain down from the stands.

Tony Watt stood up alongside Slattery and Koutroumbis to drag the team into a half time lead. He set up both goals inside a couple minutes of each other to smash and grab the lead off Saints, with Sparrow’s header after half time much needed comfort. It looked like Motherwell in the zone to score again but St Johnstone’s Watt fired low to give Saints renewed hope. In the end, Motherwell did secure their seven point gap over 11th placed County and have one foot in next campaign’s Premiership. Here’s how we rated the Motherwell players.

1 . Ellery Balcombe - 5/10 Helpless at first Saints goal, perhaps could have done better at near post for second. No real saves to make outside those moments. Photo: Nathan Stirk

2 . Tom Sparrow - 7/10 Showed why the club handed him a new deal. Ball launched over top of him for Saints opener but added to tally himself at other end and got forward regularly. | Getty Images

3 . Johnny Koutroumbis - 7/10 First home start and a goal to mark it. Another on the right as Motherwell were cut open but solid outside that, and out of position too, | Getty