The Premiership curtain is about go up and Motherwell are raring to go.

Stuart Kettlewell has overhauled his playing squad and he might not be done in the transfer market just yet. A bottom six finish ensued last season after a barren run in the autumn, and they’ll hope consistency can be the key for returning to the top six.

Motherwell start at home to Ross County and ahead of it, the Motherwell Times make predictions over who the top star will be, the best transfer, cup progress and who’ll have the fans acclaim at the end of May. Take a look at our predictions.

1 . Player of the Year - Lennon Miller He's looked a class above in every League Cup clash. His form and sharpness will only get better, and if he keeps consistent, there appears a clear winner. | SNS Group

2 . Young Player of the Year - Lennon Miller Count him in for the youth award too. Frightening to think he'll still only be 18 come the end of the season. We'll go one further and say he'll win SFWA Young Player of the Year and get at least a nomination for the PFA equivalent. | SNS Group Photo: SNS

3 . Top scorer - Apostolos Stamatelopoulos We've not seen any of him yet but coming into the club off the back of 17 goals in 24 A League matches, there's pedigree there. And with Kettlewell's track record in developing forward, bank him to score double figures. | SNS Group