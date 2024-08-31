Motherwell won in dramatic fashion against St Johnstone in their latest Premiership clash, scoring at the death to seal a 2-1 victory.

Dan Casey headed the away side into an early lead after a lengthy VAR check denied Stuart Kettlewell’s team a penalty. Saints were looking to cause some damage on the counter but the visitors were pressing and probing for a way behind the home backline.

Benjamin Kimpioka levelled for St Johnstone in the second half but right before the full-time whistle, Moses Ebiye headed home to seal three points on the road and a second league win of the season. Heading into the international break, Motherwell are fourth in the Premiership prior to remaining fixtures this weekend.

After performing major surgery on his squad in the summer transfer window with no fewer than 15 signings - not including loans for Andy Halliday and Sam Nicholson being made permanent - Kettlewell and assistant Stephen Frail signed new rolling contracts ahead of kick-off. The boss’ team have been buoyed by cup and league wins over Kilmarnock plus Hearts, with another three points the target here.

The first talking point came in the form of VAR after Paul McGinn went down under the box through an Aaron Essel challenge. A lengthy check ensued after referee Iain Snedden initially waved claims away and Steven McLean at Clydesdale House backed up his initial judgement.

It wouldn’t be long before Motherwell did have their lead. Fresh off two goals from free-kicks in a win against Hearts last week, Andy Halliday whipped in a teasing set-piece delivery Saints keeper Ross Sinclair failed to deal with, and Casey was happy to nod home.

Andy Halliday soon walloped the ball home from outside the box but provider Tawanda Maswanhise was ruled offside in the build-up. It had been a comfortable half for Motherwell with Saints doing little to threaten Aston Oxborough between the sticks, who just had to deal with a Kimpioka blast.

Some early pressure was building at the start of the second half through some clever passes and crosses in the final third. Miller got into the box and left a tap in for one of his teammates but Maswanhise was just a few seconds too late to bundle the ball home. But they had to be on their guard with a slender lead, as Kimpioka broke 2 vs 1 against Ewan Wilson, the young left-back doing superbly to avert danger.

Soon parity was restored though and Makenzie Kirk came straight off the bench to slot through Kimpioka who made no mistake the finish. From there on it was the hosts who took control of the match for the first time, in which Motherwell had been the controlling force.

But as a barrage of dangerous corners were banged into the box, Casey’s header back across goal seemed to be bundled over the line by Ebiye. Who headed it in, who cared as far as Motherwell were concerned as they snatched a win to go into the break with three wins on the spin. Here’s how we rated the players.

1 . Aston Oxborough - 6/10 Will be disappointed with conceding. Not overly troubled outside of that and rest of his game was clean. | SNS Group

2 . Stephen O'Donnell - 7/10 Up and down the pitch all game. His heat map will make for interesting reading, was everywhere, and while making an impact too. | SNS Group

3 . Paul McGinn - 6/10 A typical skipper's performance. Controlled, assured and aided the team going forward when needed. | SNS Group