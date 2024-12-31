Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Motherwell player was far from impressed with refereeing on Sunday.

Tawanda Maswanhise says Motherwell should have claimed a win over Rangers - and VAR certainly isn’t helping their cause.

The Key Match Incident panel has ruled that Stuart Kettlewell’s goal wrongly had a goal disallowed in their 2-2 draw with the Light Blues on Sunday. Jack Butland punched into his own net off an Andy Halliday corner at 2-1 to Motherwell but Tony Watt was deemed to have fouled the Rangers keeper.

It’s not the first time in recent weeks decisions have gone against Motherwell, with matches versus Ross County, Dundee and Dundee United all having things go against them from a refereeing perspective. Maswanhise says it’s been difficult to stomach.

Having scored the second goal in the game for Motherwell, he said: “I hadn't seen it back, but it did look soft, really soft, so hopefully they can learn from their mistakes with the referees.

“It's shocking from the referees (eight VAR checks), but we can't do nothing because it's their decisions at the end of the day. It's VAR, i don't know what to say about it, but it does need to change for our team.

“I feel like it's going to come every game, but we've just got to deal with it and it's a bit of a headache. Their decisions... because they are 80 per cent wrong most of the time, so we can't change that. But I'd just change it.”

Maswanhise formed an impressive partnership with Apostolos Stamatelopoulos in the crazy affair. He added: “That was the first of many, but I'm going to enjoy that for the rest of the season, so yeah, it was good.

“I feel like we deserved more from the game. Obviously the referee's decisions haven't been going our way recently, but we've just got to look at it and take the point. I'm adapting to that type of formation. I'm winning aerial balls against bigger opponents, and I'm just getting used to that already, so it's a good thing to my game.

I feel like we should have won. All we can do is just take the point.