The Motherwell striker has been discussing how his future may look beyond the end of this season

Luke Armstrong says he’d be delighted to extend his stay at Motherwell beyond the summer - but there’s many factors that need ironed out.

The striker joined on loan from Carlisle United where there has been further upheaval, with boss Mike Williamson sacked as boss and mark Hughes replacing him since departing on loan. Armstrong has featured regularly under Michael Wimmer at Motherwell, scoring twice in seven games, both against Celtic and Rangers.

Amid a top six hunt which continues away to Kilmarnock in the Premiership this weekend, Armstrong has opened up on his future. While uncertainty lingers in the future, there’s no doubt he’s loving life in ML1.

Motherwell door opened for extended stay

He said on the possibility of staying beyond the summer: “I'd love to if that was a possibility but there's a lot of factors. I've still got time on contract at Carlisle and the situation there, there's many factors but it would be a good one to come back here if that was possible. I've just got to concentrate on the games at hand at the minute. I think the summer, it could be anything for me. I've just got to try and do as well as I can in the next few games that we've got and assess it after really.

“It's a good challenge. You've got to use a lot of different skills to win in different games and you've got to play in slightly different ways against different teams. It's great learning for players and if people down south ask about it, I'd recommend they come up and give it a go because I've thoroughly enjoyed it so far.”

Wimmer on Armstrong

The boss was questioned on whether he’d like to keep the Carlisle United loanee beyond the end of his loan. He responded: “He's one of the players who are on my sheet, yes. No, I don't want to talk about players, which I want to explain. We are working on them to extend players who are in the squad. The players who are in the squad, who I can see every day in the training, it's always good that we have a perfect picture. There are many interesting players, but I don't say which players we want to extend.

“Luke is a very important player because he's working so hard for the team. He's working very hard in the defence, he's good in pressing and also in position. He makes a lot of runs for teammates and holds the ball in the front. Everybody says a striker has to score. This is important, but I think it's also important that he works for his teammates and he works for the team

Fir Park overhaul

Wimmer says the majority of his squad holding uncertain Motherwell futures is a good thing. There are 21 players who will either leave as their loan deal expires or reach the end of contracts in the summer, with Callum Slattery, Stephen O’Donnell and Tom Sparrow all recently committing their services to the club ahead of next campaign.

He said: It’s a good situation as a manager. I’m now six weeks here. The pictures become clearer from each player, so I see who fits with us, who wants to work with us, who has a great work ethic, who wants to do this playing style and also who likes to play in the stadium in front of these great fans. So it’s easy. The players who are in the squad now, I can see every day, have an advantage. So we are now working to extend players.”

On players who are yet to play under him yet, Wimmer added on their statuses: “I have to make this picture and watch videos. And also these players have played for the club and have made good performances for the club and give everything for this club. So they deserve it also that I get a clear picture and give them the chance to have many chats with them. Of course you have a disadvantage because you can’t play, but it’s up to me to give them also the feeling that they have no disadvantage.”