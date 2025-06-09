He wasn’t expecting to make the move to Motherwell - but now it could be a platform to a major tournament.

Motherwell didn’t rank high on his list of possible destinations - but now the club could help pave Tawanda Maswanhise’s road to the Africa Cup of Nations.

The attacker’s season has come to an end a little later than most of his teammates after heading off on international duty with Zimbabwe. He is hoping to be with them at AFCON, which begins in December this year and stretches into January 2026 depending on progress, but that type of thinking wasn’t at the forefront of where he was at 12 months ago.

Having just left the Leicester City academy, Maswanhise was assessing his options when a chance phone call to link up with the Motherwell squad for a behind closed doors friendly against Everton emerged. That helped earn a short term deal, which ended up being extended until the summer of 2026, with the option of a further year. Maswanhise played 34 times in his debut season at Motherwell with six goals and four assists, reflecting on how his time at Fir Park came to be in the aftermath.

How Leicester City to Motherwell transfer happened

Speaking to the Motherwell Times, Maswanhise said: “It's been really good. A lot of highs, a few lows, but that comes with football, I've had a great season I'd like to say and it's been good so far. I think it was just like a phone call at the end of pre-season. I was asked if I could do a pre-season game and I was just up for it. That worked out quite well.

“It was just literally out of nowhere, coming back from the gym. I got a phone call saying, do you want to play against Everton's first team? I was like, why not? I felt like that whole pre-season I was just working on myself, getting ready for any phone call. Whatever was coming to me then, I was ready to take the challenge. It was never in my mind to be honest (moving to Scotland). I thought, maybe I'm going to stay in England this next season coming up. Scotland was just like a one thing for me, so I just took it.

“Coming up here was actually really good. A lot of people said, listen, it could be a platform for you to showcase your talent and clearly showing that over the season. It's been different from what I experienced starting in England. Obviously playing with technical players down in England, I'm now coming up here, I need to bring that. When I came here, I brought it here and a lot of players, they weren't shocked, but it was like ‘he's got a bit’, so I’ve just got to bring that when I’m in Scotland.”

AFCON hopes

There has been a level of debate in England over players who are eligible for AFCON departing their clubs mid season to take part in the tournament, a stance met with disdain by anyone who follows and is involved with the major tournament. A healthy Zimbabwe contingent have turned Motherwell fans on social media and Maswanhise hopes he can continue to put the Fir Park club on the map.

He added: “It's just another debate on social media, on TV, but the players that play here, they know how important it is for the country. They're starting to watch Scottish football more now that I've been doing well. Hopefully I can boost the Motherwell fan base for the football club when I’m over there. They always ask me, how's football in Scotland? It's the same questions, really, but it's all good. The fan base is growing out of there.

“When you go back home to Africa, they're always going to look at you like, wow, he's playing in England, or playing in Europe. So, yes, it's good. Obviously, with that tournament in December, I want to make sure I'm playing, knowing what the manager wants me to do. So, hopefully I'll be playing and I'll be fit for that. Hopefully I'll be ready for that one.”