Motherwell talks to decide on new manager as a final shortlist is drawn up

Temuri Ketsbaia is in the frame for Fir Park

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motherwell are due to make a decision on their new manager in the coming days after directors drew up a final shortlist. As the Motherwell Times exclusively revealed earlier this month, Georgian coach Temuri Ketsbaia applied for the job and is one of the main contenders to replace Stuart Kettlewell.

He is on the final list along with one other candidate, and the Fir Park board are hopeful of making an appointment at some point next week. Stephen Frail, Kettlewell’s assistant, is in temporary charge of the Motherwell first team and will oversee Saturday’s match against Ross County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ketsbaia submitted his CV to the North Lanarkshire club following Kettlewell’s resignation on 27 January. Kettlewell cited abuse from fans and the effect on his family as his reasons for stepping down. Motherwell received dozens of applications for the role and have since whittled those down to two main men.

Ketsbaia, 56, is one. He is no stranger to Scottish football after a spell with Dundee as a player during season 2001/02. He also represented Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, AEK Athens and Anorthosis Famagusta. He played 52 times at international level for Georgia before moving into management in 2004 with Anorthosis.

Most of his managerial career has been spent in Cyprus and Greece. He enjoyed five years in charge of Anorthosis before moving briefly to Olympiakos, and then took control of the Georgian national team between 2009 and 2014. Ketsbaia then managed APOEL Nicosia, AEK Athens, Russian club Orenburg and Anorthosis again before being appointed head coach of Cyprus in 2022.

He was released by the Cypriot FA in September last year and is now keen to return to football. He feels Scottish football could suit his style and is now awaiting further contact from the Motherwell hierarchy.