Motherwell join in tributes to ex-captain Andy Goram

Andy Goram pictured in 1999 after joining Motherwell (Photo: Robert Perry)

Greater Manchester-born Goram joined the Steelmen in January 1999 after seven years at Rangers and, prior to that, four at Hibernian.

The goalkeeper’s move from Glasgow to North Lanarkshire saw him recover the form that earned him ten winners’ medals with Gers and both the Professional Footballers’ Association Scotland and Scottish Football Writers’ Association’s player-of-the-year awards in 1993, leading then manager Billy Davies to make him captain.

He made 69 appearances for ’Well before going out on loan to Manchester United in March 2001 never to return, moving on from there to Coventry City and later Queen of the South.

Goram retired at the end of the 2003-04 season after playing more than 700 games for 11 different clubs, picking up 43 caps for Scotland between 1985 and 1998, later, in 2010, being inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame.

“Everyone at Motherwell, and the broad Scottish football family, will mourn the loss of a true great of our game,” said Fir Park chairman Jim McMahon.

“He was a larger-than-life character both on and off the field, but his ability as a goalkeeper was second to none.

“His contribution at Motherwell will obviously be overshadowed by his time at other clubs, but he was a big presence at Fir Park for the two years he was here.

“The thoughts and condolences of everyone at Motherwell are with Andy’s family and close friends at this very sad time.”

Former ’Well and Scotland manager Craig Brown has also paid tribute to Goram, telling Sky Sports: “He was a very popular guy, not only with his own players but also the opposition.

“He was a wonderful goalkeeper and a very nice chap.

“He's a cult hero at Ibrox and he’s a Rangers legend, no doubt. The nickname the Goalie just tells you everything because they felt that he was the one and the best goalkeeper.”