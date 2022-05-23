Motherwell linked with move for Rangers ace Steven Davis

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Davis won Scottish Cup with Rangers on Saturday

The Northern Ireland international started Saturday’s Scottish Cup Final victory over Hearts before being replaced by Ryan Jack in what could be his last appearance for the Light Blues.

The 37-year-old came off the bench as a second half substitute during the Gers’ Europa League final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt last week but his time at Ibrox looks to be nearing an end.

Fellow Scottish Premiership side St Mirren had been credited with an interest given his Northern Irish link with manager Buddies manager Stephen Robinson.

However, a move to Paisley appears unlikely and Motherwell are now believed to be lining up a move to bring him to Fir Park.

The Steelmen, who finished in fifth place this season, have secured Europa Conference League football next term and Davis would prove to be a marquee signing if they can push a deal through.

GlasgowWorld understands Davis is expected to hold talks with Rangers officials this week over his future.

Asked whether the Hampden showdown could be his last match in a Rangers jersey, he admitted: “I really don’t know.

“We just said we’d speak after this. It’s been an emotional week with the Europa League final then Jimmy Bell’s funeral.