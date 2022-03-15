Motherwell midfielder Liam Donnelly recalled to Northern Ireland squad

Motherwell midfielder Liam Donnelly has been recalled to the Northern Ireland squad (Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The County Tyrone-born 26-year-old rejoins manager Ian Baraclough’s squad for the first time in six months.

Northern Ireland play Luxembourg away in a friendly on Friday, March 25, and return to Belfast’s Windsor Park for a friendly against Hungary on Tuesday, March 29.

Donnelly, at Fir Park since moving north of the border from Hartlepool United in June 2018, has three senior caps to his name following his international debut in 2014.

He’s now calling for Motherwell to take positives from their battling Scottish Cup defeat by Hibernian at the weekend, saying: “We had chances and on another day we might have done enough to win it. I think we were the better side.

“I think Sunday was a positive, with the performance and the character we showed.