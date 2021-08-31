Motherwell sign Norwegian defender Sondre Solholm Johansen on three-year deal

Sondre Solholm Johansen has joined the Steelmen (Pic courtesy of Motherwell FC)

“We’re delighted to bring Sondre in and see how his qualities help us improve,” ’Well manager Graham Alexander told the club website.

“We’ve watched a lot of him and been impressed with his defensive attributes, plus his technical ability is an added bonus.

“He’s shown a great willingness to come here and we know he will enjoy his time at the club.”

The 26-year-old started his career with Strømsgodset, his move to Mjøndalen in 2017 saw him gradually rise to prominence in Norway’s top flight.