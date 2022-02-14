Carluke Rovers interim boss Kenny Neill doesn't want to be considered for role permanently

Rovers pair Connor Cowan (front) and Graeme Goodall in action against Cambuslang Rangers (Pic by Kevin Ramage)

Neill, who has taken the reins at John Cumming Stadium since previous gaffer Mark Weir quit in December, is expected to boss the team for the final time in this Saturday’s West of Scotland League Conference B fixture at Royal Albert.

However, this newspaper understands that Rovers’ committee members are expected to start interviewing candidates for the role this week, with Neill not among those being assessed.

He had previously indicated a desire to be considered for the gig longer term but – speaking exclusively to us – the temporary appointment said he had had second thoughts due to “personal reasons”.

Neill – who said he would fancy staying at Rovers as an assistant manager or coach – saw his latest game in charge result in a 3-0 home league defeat to leaders Cambuslang Rangers at John Cumming Stadium on Saturday.

Rovers – backed by a strong wind in the first half – restricted Rangers to limited chances until home keeper Dean Wilson was forced into making a fantastic save midway through the half.

But the visitors did hit the front on 40 minutes when Scott Anson converted a penalty awarded for a foul by Connor Cowan.

Although Carluke created a couple of half chances early in the second half, it was 2-0 for the away side when John Gemmell netted a tap in.

The final nail in the coffin for Carluke came in the 83rd minute when Cambuslang sub Gordon Dick cut in from the right and slotted the ball home.

Neill said: “Our previous two games had been pretty high in terms of goals conceded so the main objective was to fix that and I think overall we did that. We had a couple of wee half chances ourselves.

"Everybody competed which was the main thing.”

Rovers only have two league games remaining this season – Albert this Saturday before Newmains United away on Saturday, March 26.

"That for me is our level,” Neill said. “I’ve said to the players: ‘Let’s finish the season with six points’.

"Having such a big gap between the games is outwith our control.