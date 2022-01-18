New loan signing from Celtic, Liam Shaw, eyes regular starts for Motherwell

Liam Shaw can't wait to get going

The defensive midfielder, who only joined the Hoops from Sheffield Wednesday last summer, has only been a bit part player at Parkhead so far although he played in a 3-2 home Europa League victory over Spanish cracks Real Betis last month.

Shaw, 20, who is poised to make his Motherwell debut tonight (Tuesday), said: “I’m really looking forward to getting back out playing games.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a joint decision. The Celtic gaffer (Ange Postecoglou) told me I needed more games at this time in my career and I agreed.

“I need to be playing and getting experience in this league.

“No one likes not playing but I have developed in these last six months in training.

“Now I want to be on the pitch and hopefully I’ll do that here.

“The manager told me to come back next pre-season and hopefully I’ll be more involved.

“There are so many good players at Celtic it’s hard to break through. You look at the likes of Callum McGregor. He’s unbelievably consistent.

“He’s like a seven or eight in every single game and he’s a guy I look up to.

“He had a loan spell as well so I’d definitely like to follow him. He’s got a bit of everything in his game. You rarely see him give the ball away, he’s got great energy, loves a tackle and he scores and creates goals as well.