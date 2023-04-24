Only two goals have been scored by home nation players in the last four years

A new study into Old Firm derby clashes since Rangers returned to the Scottish Premiership has revealed homegrown Scottish footballers are becoming bit-part players in the country’s biggest games.

When the Glasgow giants resumed their league rivalry in season 2016/17, home players were the major drivers of results scoring SIX of the 15 goals they shared between them that year - the most of any other nationality, equalling to 40% of the total tally.

However, in recent years the presence of Scottish players within Scottish football’s most notable fixture has severely diminished.

Alarming data research carried out by online casino site Lord Ping shows that in the last four seasons, Scottish players have had a major dip in the impact made, only scored TWO of the 27 goals in total, a strike rate of just 7%.

As concerns grow over the number of academy talents playing at major clubs across the UK, the stats are a stark example of just how the Glasgow derbies are now an international affair.

The last time a Scotsman scored for Rangers in this derby was in season 2018/19 when Scott Arfield scored the second in a 2-0 victory after James Tavernier opened the scoring This is in contrast to Celtic in which the last Scotsman to score for them was David Turnbull in the Premiership earlier this season.

Whilst Scottish players scoring in the Old Firm seems to be a thing of the past, it is rather English players who have scored the most goals out of any nationality in the past four seasons. Not only do they have five goals to their name, but they have scored in every season during that time period apart from the 2021/22 season.

Scotland’s presence was more absent in season 2021/22, where they didn’t score any goals. Eight other countries in Australia, Israel, Portugal, Japan, Zambia, USA, Sweden and Wales were able to pick up where they had left off.

Full table:

Season Result Goalscorer(s) & Nationality 2016/17 Celtic 5-1 Rangers Celtic: Moussa Dembele x3 (French), Scott Sinclair (English), Stuart Armstrong (Scottish) Rangers: Joe Garner (English) 2016/17 Rangers 1-2 Celtic Rangers: Kenny Miller (Scottish) Celtic: Moussa Dembele(French), Scott Sinclair (English) 2016/17 Celtic 1-1 Rangers Celtic: Stuart Armstrong (Scottish) Rangers: Clint Hill (English) 2016/17 Rangers 1-5 Celtic Rangers: Kenny Miller(Scottish) Celtic: Scott Sinclair (English), Leigh Griffiths(Scottish), Callum McGregor(Scottish), Dedryck Boyata (Belgian), Mikael Lustig (Swedish) 2017/18 Rangers 0-2 Celtic Celtic: Tom Rogic (Australian), Leigh Griffiths (Scottish) 2017/18 Rangers 2-3 Celtic Rangers: Josh Windass (English), Daniel Candeias (Portuguese)Celtic: Tom Rogic (Australian), Moussa Dembele (French), Odsonne Edouard (French) 2017/18 Celtic 5-0 Rangers Celtic: Odsonne Edouard x2 (French), Tom Rogic (Australian), Callum McGregor (Scottish), James Forrest (Scottish) 2018/19 Celtic 1-0 Rangers Celtic: Olivier Ntcham (Cameroon) 2018/19 Rangers 1-0 Celtic Rangers: Ryan Jack (Scottish) 2018/19 Celtic 2-1 Rangers Celtic: Odsonne Edouard (French), James Forrest (Scottish) Rangers: Ryan Kent (English) 2018/19 Rangers 2-0 Celtic Rangers: James Tavernier (English), Scott Arfield (Canadian/Scottish) 2019/20 Rangers 0-2 Celtic Celtic: Odsonne Edouard (French), Jonny Hayes (Irish) 2019/20 Celtic 1-2 Rangers Celtic: Odsonne Edouard (French) Rangers: Ryan Kent (English), Nikola Katic (Croatian) 2020/21 Celtic 0-2 Rangers Rangers: Connor Goldson (English) 2020/21 Rangers 1-0 Celtic Rangers: Callum McGregor (OG) (Scottish) 2020/21 Celtic 1-1 Rangers Celtic: Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norwegian) Rangers: Alfredo Morelos (Colombian) 2020/21 Rangers 4-1 Celtic Rangers: Kemar Roofe x2 (Jamaican), Alfredo Morelos (Colombian), and Jermain Defoe (English) 2021/22 Rangers 1-0 Celtic Rangers: Filip Helander (Swedish) 2021/22 Celtic 3-0 Rangers Celtic: Reo Hatate x2 (Japanese), Liel Abada (Israeli) 2021/22 Rangers 1-2 Celtic Rangers: Aaron Ramsey (Welsh) Celtic: Tom Rogic (Australian), Cameron Carter-Vickers (American) 2021/22 Celtic 1-1 Rangers Celtic: Jota (Portuguese) Rangers: Fashion Sakala (Zambian) 2022/23 Celtic 4-0 Rangers Celtic: Liel Abada (Israeli), Jota (Portuguese), David Turnbull (Scottish) 2022/23 Rangers 2-2 Celtic Rangers: Ryan Kent (English), James Tavernier (English) Celtic: Daizen Maeda (Japanese), Kyogo Furuhashi (Japanese) 2022/23 Celtic 3-2 Rangers Rangers: James Tavernier x2 (English) Celtic: Kyogo Furuhashi x2 (Japanese), Jota (Portuguese)

