A new study into Old Firm derby clashes since Rangers returned to the Scottish Premiership has revealed homegrown Scottish footballers are becoming bit-part players in the country’s biggest games.
When the Glasgow giants resumed their league rivalry in season 2016/17, home players were the major drivers of results scoring SIX of the 15 goals they shared between them that year - the most of any other nationality, equalling to 40% of the total tally.
However, in recent years the presence of Scottish players within Scottish football’s most notable fixture has severely diminished.
Alarming data research carried out by online casino site Lord Ping shows that in the last four seasons, Scottish players have had a major dip in the impact made, only scored TWO of the 27 goals in total, a strike rate of just 7%.
As concerns grow over the number of academy talents playing at major clubs across the UK, the stats are a stark example of just how the Glasgow derbies are now an international affair.
The last time a Scotsman scored for Rangers in this derby was in season 2018/19 when Scott Arfield scored the second in a 2-0 victory after James Tavernier opened the scoring This is in contrast to Celtic in which the last Scotsman to score for them was David Turnbull in the Premiership earlier this season.
Whilst Scottish players scoring in the Old Firm seems to be a thing of the past, it is rather English players who have scored the most goals out of any nationality in the past four seasons. Not only do they have five goals to their name, but they have scored in every season during that time period apart from the 2021/22 season.
Scotland’s presence was more absent in season 2021/22, where they didn’t score any goals. Eight other countries in Australia, Israel, Portugal, Japan, Zambia, USA, Sweden and Wales were able to pick up where they had left off.
Full table:
Season
Result
Goalscorer(s) & Nationality
2016/17
Celtic 5-1 Rangers
Celtic: Moussa Dembele x3 (French), Scott Sinclair (English), Stuart Armstrong (Scottish) Rangers: Joe Garner (English)
2016/17
Rangers 1-2 Celtic
Rangers: Kenny Miller (Scottish) Celtic: Moussa Dembele(French), Scott Sinclair (English)
2016/17
Celtic 1-1 Rangers
Celtic: Stuart Armstrong (Scottish) Rangers: Clint Hill (English)
2016/17
Rangers 1-5 Celtic
Rangers: Kenny Miller(Scottish) Celtic: Scott Sinclair (English), Leigh Griffiths(Scottish), Callum McGregor(Scottish), Dedryck Boyata (Belgian), Mikael Lustig (Swedish)
2017/18
Rangers 0-2 Celtic
Celtic: Tom Rogic (Australian), Leigh Griffiths (Scottish)
2017/18
Rangers 2-3 Celtic
Rangers: Josh Windass (English), Daniel Candeias (Portuguese)Celtic: Tom Rogic (Australian), Moussa Dembele (French), Odsonne Edouard (French)
2017/18
Celtic 5-0 Rangers
Celtic: Odsonne Edouard x2 (French), Tom Rogic (Australian), Callum McGregor (Scottish), James Forrest (Scottish)
2018/19
Celtic 1-0 Rangers
Celtic: Olivier Ntcham (Cameroon)
2018/19
Rangers 1-0 Celtic
Rangers: Ryan Jack (Scottish)
2018/19
Celtic 2-1 Rangers
Celtic: Odsonne Edouard (French), James Forrest (Scottish) Rangers: Ryan Kent (English)
2018/19
Rangers 2-0 Celtic
Rangers: James Tavernier (English), Scott Arfield (Canadian/Scottish)
2019/20
Rangers 0-2 Celtic
Celtic: Odsonne Edouard (French), Jonny Hayes (Irish)
2019/20
Celtic 1-2 Rangers
Celtic: Odsonne Edouard (French) Rangers: Ryan Kent (English), Nikola Katic (Croatian)