Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
7 hours ago Prezzo announce closure of its Glasgow, St Vincent Place restaurant
9 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
9 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
10 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
12 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up

New study reveals Scottish influence on Old Firm games diminishing with Japanese, English and Portuguese goal scorers

Only two goals have been scored by home nation players in the last four years

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 24th Apr 2023, 20:38 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 20:48 BST

A new study into Old Firm derby clashes since Rangers returned to the Scottish Premiership has revealed homegrown Scottish footballers are becoming bit-part players in the country’s biggest games.

When the Glasgow giants resumed their league rivalry in season 2016/17, home players were the major drivers of results scoring SIX of the 15 goals they shared between them that year - the most of any other nationality, equalling to 40% of the total tally.

However, in recent years the presence of Scottish players within Scottish football’s most notable fixture has severely diminished.

Most Popular
Ryan Kent and Jota are injury concerns for Rangers and Celtic respectively. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)Ryan Kent and Jota are injury concerns for Rangers and Celtic respectively. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Ryan Kent and Jota are injury concerns for Rangers and Celtic respectively. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Alarming data research carried out by online casino site Lord Ping shows that in the last four seasons, Scottish players have had a major dip in the impact made, only scored TWO of the 27 goals in total, a strike rate of just 7%.

As concerns grow over the number of academy talents playing at major clubs across the UK, the stats are a stark example of just how the Glasgow derbies are now an international affair.

The last time a Scotsman scored for Rangers in this derby was in season 2018/19 when Scott Arfield scored the second in a 2-0 victory after James Tavernier opened the scoring This is in contrast to Celtic in which the last Scotsman to score for them was David Turnbull in the Premiership earlier this season.

Whilst Scottish players scoring in the Old Firm seems to be a thing of the past, it is rather English players who have scored the most goals out of any nationality in the past four seasons. Not only do they have five goals to their name, but they have scored in every season during that time period apart from the 2021/22 season.

Scotland’s presence was more absent in season 2021/22, where they didn’t score any goals. Eight other countries in Australia, Israel, Portugal, Japan, Zambia, USA, Sweden and Wales were able to pick up where they had left off.

Full table:

SeasonResultGoalscorer(s) & Nationality
2016/17Celtic 5-1 Rangers
Celtic: Moussa Dembele x3 (French), Scott Sinclair (English), Stuart Armstrong (Scottish) Rangers: Joe Garner (English)
2016/17Rangers 1-2 Celtic
Rangers: Kenny Miller (Scottish) Celtic: Moussa Dembele(French), Scott Sinclair (English)
2016/17Celtic 1-1 Rangers
Celtic: Stuart Armstrong (Scottish) Rangers: Clint Hill (English)
2016/17Rangers 1-5 Celtic
Rangers: Kenny Miller(Scottish) Celtic: Scott Sinclair (English), Leigh Griffiths(Scottish), Callum McGregor(Scottish), Dedryck Boyata (Belgian), Mikael Lustig (Swedish)
2017/18Rangers 0-2 Celtic
Celtic: Tom Rogic (Australian), Leigh Griffiths (Scottish)
2017/18Rangers 2-3 Celtic
Rangers: Josh Windass (English), Daniel Candeias (Portuguese)Celtic: Tom Rogic (Australian), Moussa Dembele (French), Odsonne Edouard (French)
2017/18Celtic 5-0 Rangers
Celtic: Odsonne Edouard x2 (French), Tom Rogic (Australian), Callum McGregor (Scottish), James Forrest (Scottish)
2018/19Celtic 1-0 Rangers
Celtic: Olivier Ntcham (Cameroon)
2018/19Rangers 1-0 Celtic
Rangers: Ryan Jack (Scottish)
2018/19Celtic 2-1 Rangers
Celtic: Odsonne Edouard (French), James Forrest (Scottish) Rangers: Ryan Kent (English)
2018/19Rangers 2-0 Celtic
Rangers: James Tavernier (English), Scott Arfield (Canadian/Scottish)
2019/20Rangers 0-2 Celtic
Celtic: Odsonne Edouard (French), Jonny Hayes (Irish)
2019/20Celtic 1-2 Rangers
Celtic: Odsonne Edouard (French) Rangers: Ryan Kent (English), Nikola Katic (Croatian)
2020/21Celtic 0-2 Rangers
Rangers: Connor Goldson (English)
2020/21Rangers 1-0 Celtic
Rangers: Callum McGregor (OG) (Scottish)
2020/21Celtic 1-1 Rangers
Celtic: Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norwegian) Rangers: Alfredo Morelos (Colombian)
2020/21Rangers 4-1 Celtic
Rangers: Kemar Roofe x2 (Jamaican), Alfredo Morelos (Colombian), and Jermain Defoe (English)
2021/22Rangers 1-0 Celtic
Rangers: Filip Helander (Swedish)
2021/22Celtic 3-0 Rangers
Celtic: Reo Hatate x2 (Japanese), Liel Abada (Israeli)
2021/22Rangers 1-2 Celtic
Rangers: Aaron Ramsey (Welsh) Celtic: Tom Rogic (Australian), Cameron Carter-Vickers (American)
2021/22Celtic 1-1 Rangers
Celtic: Jota (Portuguese) Rangers: Fashion Sakala (Zambian)
2022/23Celtic 4-0 Rangers
Celtic: Liel Abada (Israeli), Jota (Portuguese), David Turnbull (Scottish)
2022/23Rangers 2-2 Celtic
Rangers: Ryan Kent (English), James Tavernier (English) Celtic: Daizen Maeda (Japanese), Kyogo Furuhashi (Japanese)
2022/23Celtic 3-2 Rangers
Rangers: James Tavernier x2 (English) Celtic: Kyogo Furuhashi x2 (Japanese), Jota (Portuguese)
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipGlasgowOld Firm