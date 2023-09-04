Next Scottish Premiership manager most and least likely to be sacked - gallery
Lee Johnson was given the boot by Hibernian last month - but who could be next to face the sack?
Lee Johnson became the first Scottish football manager to be relieved of his duties by Hibernian just a matter of weeks into the 2023/24 season - and fans will be questioning who might be next.
There appears to be a morbid fascination in Scotland as to who the identity of the manager to leave their post, or be sacked, will be.
With managers under constant pressure and some club displaying a few nervy moments both in domestic competition and in Europe so far, a number of supporters won’t be best pleased with how their sides are performing.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean was the bookies favourite to lose his job before the new season got underway, but a recent upturn in results coupled with Johnson’s departure from Hibs meant he survived that dreaded possibility.
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is only just in the door at Parkhead and will surely be given time to bring his team back up to a level he wants them to be at after publicly admitting the current squad are weaker than they were last season under Ange Postecoglou.
Opposite number Michael Beale, who has been financially backed, will be starting to feel the heat following Sunday’s narrow 1-0 Old Firm derby defeat. It capped off a horrible week for the Rangers gaffer after failing in his objective to qualify for the Champions league group stages.
Here, GlasgowWorld has rated each manager’s chances of remaining in their role this season: