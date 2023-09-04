Next Scottish Premiership manager most and least likely to be sacked - gallery

Lee Johnson was given the boot by Hibernian last month - but who could be next to face the sack?

Lee Johnson became the first Scottish football manager to be relieved of his duties by Hibernian just a matter of weeks into the 2023/24 season - and fans will be questioning who might be next.

There appears to be a morbid fascination in Scotland as to who the identity of the manager to leave their post, or be sacked, will be.

With managers under constant pressure and some club displaying a few nervy moments both in domestic competition and in Europe so far, a number of supporters won’t be best pleased with how their sides are performing.

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean was the bookies favourite to lose his job before the new season got underway, but a recent upturn in results coupled with Johnson’s departure from Hibs meant he survived that dreaded possibility.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is only just in the door at Parkhead and will surely be given time to bring his team back up to a level he wants them to be at after publicly admitting the current squad are weaker than they were last season under Ange Postecoglou.

Opposite number Michael Beale, who has been financially backed, will be starting to feel the heat following Sunday’s narrow 1-0 Old Firm derby defeat. It capped off a horrible week for the Rangers gaffer after failing in his objective to qualify for the Champions league group stages.

Here, GlasgowWorld has rated each manager’s chances of remaining in their role this season:

1 . Next Scottish Premiership manager to be sacked odds (GlaW) Jim Goodwin was sacked as Aberdeen manager immediately after a heavy defeat to Hibernian at Easter Road last season. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

2 . Steven MacLean - St Johnstone Following an embarrassing Viaplay Cup group stage exit, which included a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of League One’s Stirling Albion, the new Saints boss was immediately under early pressure. He has had his work cut out ever since to win over the fans, but a recent upturn in results as given MacLean cause for optimism. Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group

3 . Steven Naismith and Frankie McAvoy - Hearts Once the former earns his correct coaching badges, the ex-Scotland international will join forces as co-manager with McAvoy and perhaps take over fully as manager, but until then McAvoy will lead the club. Four defeats in a row and a Europa Conference League exit at the hands of Greek side PAOK means they are currently in a slump and the squad are showing a lack of mental resilience to drag themselves out of this rut. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group