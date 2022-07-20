Alistair Campbell, the then Downing Street press secretary, suggested that both clubs ‘swap strips’ in Northern Ireland but his idea failed to materialise.

A proposal was raised in Downing Street by a former No10 adviser for Celtic and Rangers to take part in a one-off friendly clash in Belfast to publicise the referendum on the Good Friday Agreement, it has been revealed.

Alistair Campbell suggested an idea that saw both Old Firm clubs wear each others strips and play a special match in Northern Ireland to send out a “very powerful message” of unity, according to newly released cabinet papers.

A letter titled: “Rangers v Celtic, An Idea” was addressed to Prime Minister Tony Blair Northern Ireland Secretary Mo Mowlam and Scottish Secretary Donald Dewar in April 1998.

In the paper, Mr Campbell, a lifelong Burnley supporter, claimed he had a “direct in” with Celtic and that Sir Alex Ferguson could approach Rangers on his behalf to try and get the match arranged.

When addressing the issue of swapping of jerseys, Mr Campbell admitted “one or two of the Rangers players to my certain knowledge would have a difficult with this”.

There is no record of anyone responding to Mr Campbell or if there was any further dialogue on pursuing the idea.

The referendum on the Good Friday Agreement was held on May 22, 1998.

Both Glasgow giants have a strong Irish following with many supporters travelling over to attend matches at Celtic Park and Ibrox on a weekly basis.